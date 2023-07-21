Showing how everything in a small town can be linked if you look hard enough, the first meeting of the group in the new Oberon Library was held a few metres away from the display of the Bicentennial Tapestries, and the image of the Malachi Gilmore Hall on the cover of the book is a photo of one of those tapestries. Two of the authors with works in the anthology, Bea Norrie and Michael Maher, were at the meeting when the Oberon Review dropped in.