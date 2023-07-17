Another win for the Oberon Tigers cements their hold on a semifinal place.
The 26-16 win over Grenfell Goannas at Grenfell on July 16 leaves the Tigers locked in to fifth on the Woodbridge Cup ladder, with two rounds to go. They will still be in the top eight if they lose the two remaining matches (although that's highly unlikely) or even if they defaulted the games.
The weather for the Grenfell match was a nice change from the wind, cold and rain, sometimes all at once, that the team had experienced over the last few matches, but that could have caused a problem. Neither side looked like they were playing their best football, and Oberon Coach Abel Lefaosue put this down to the temperature. "Everyone is used to playing in the cold," he said, "and the heat made us a bit tired."
Things looked to be going the Goannas' way for the first 39 minutes and 40 seconds of the match, but a try right between the posts in the final 20 seconds by Lefaosue tied the score at 10 all at half time. Perhaps the coach had a "that's the way you do it" motivational speech to the players in the break because when they ran out for the second half it was "Game on!".
Despite the obvious uplift in the Tigers' playing the tension was there almost to the end of the match with the final result coming down to a couple of late tries. This was done with a reduced team on the field with one player sin binned for a rule infraction and another out of the game completely after a thump to the head. With only one extra player in reserve they were again down to only ten men on the field, but still battled on for the win.
The risk of concussion and it's after effects are a very big issue in contact spots, and the NRL have recently changed the rules to keep a player on the bench for 11 days in the case of a diagnosed concussion, thus missing the next match. The player in this case, Will Merchers, was told to sit it out as precautionary measure and satisfied the medical team that no damage had been done. He will be back next week.
The next match in the series is against the Orange Warriors and will be a return bout from July 1. The Tigers won that one 22-18 so there's no reason they can't repeat the win. It will be made easier by playing at Oberon in front of a home crowd and with a full team.
"The full team will be back from injuries and everything else next week, we won't be like the Grenfell and CSU matches where we went down to only ten players on the field. With a full interchange bench I'm confident that we can beat Orange," coach Lefaosue said.
The July 22 round against Orange is the Can Assist fundraiser, with action going on from 9am going through to the charity auction starting at 5:30 and the hope is that Oberon will turn out not only to support the local teams but to toss some money into the hat. Last year the event raised $35,000 and more would be liked this time.
The final match for the Tigers before the semis start will be against the Cargo Blue Heelers at Cargo on Sunday, July 30. In the previous match between the two teams the Tigers came out 70-10 winners, the highest score for the Tigers this season and their biggest winning margin, so another win is expected there.
