In our continuing series featuring the volunteers that keep Oberon running, the Oberon Review sat down with Darren Miner in our regular office at Café Oberon.
Oberon Review: Thanks for agreeing to volunteer about volunteering, Darren. How long have you been a volunteer?
Darren Miner: I've been doing it for about five years now, I think.
OR: What volunteering do you do?
DM: Mainly it's driving community transport. I've got regular customers that I drive for. I'm also an administrator on the Oberon Community Facebook page.
OR: I believe you also do a volunteer job where nobody sees you doing it.
DM: Yes, I do the lighting for events at the Malachi Gilmore Hall.
OR: How did you get into that?
DM: I think it's terrific what Lucy and Johnny are doing to bring entertainment back into Oberon and the work they've done to restore the hall. It's become a great part of Oberon's community life and I felt that I could contribute.
OR: What prompted you to start volunteering in the first place?
DM: I wanted to be more involved in the community. It's too easy to sit on the sidelines and wait for people to come to you. By getting involved in a community activity, especially one that brings me into contact with a wide range of people, I felt I was more involved in the place where I had chosen to live.
OR: What family issues do you have with giving away your time?
DM: I'm my wife's official carer and that can be almost a fulltime job, but it also makes me aware that there are a lot of people who need help and if I can spend a few hours a week driving people to the shops or medical appointments I'm easing their problems because I understand their problems.
OR: There's a tendency in society to distrust pure altruism. What do you get back from volunteering?
DM: One thing is making friends. I'm out meeting new people all the time, and some, like some of my regular passengers in the community bus, have become real friends. Another reward is just feeling good about what I'm doing. Yes, it would be good to be paid to do what I do, but there isn't the budget. So much of society depends on volunteers freely giving their time that it's hard to imagine how bad it would be if nobody ever did anything without a monetary reward.
OR: Is there anything else you can think of?
DM: Something more about the "rewards". Doing what I do makes me feel wanted and needed. This mighty sound strange, but when people who are almost strangers come up to me in the street and thank me for what I do and tell me how important it is to the town it takes me beyond just doing something because it needs to be done. It's probably the greatest reward I get - having people tell me that what I do is appreciated and important.
OR: Thanks for talking to us today, Darren. Now if we can just work out why the stage lighting at the Malachi makes photos too purple everyone will be happy.
