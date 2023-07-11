Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News

The weather can beat even the keenest golfers

By Elizabeth Pollock
Updated July 12 2023 - 10:35am, first published July 11 2023 - 10:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The course might look lovely but the weather can be discouraging. Photo Peter Bowditch
The course might look lovely but the weather can be discouraging. Photo Peter Bowditch

The weather hasn't been kind to Oberon's women golfers over the last few weeks with rain, strong winds and even snow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.