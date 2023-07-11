The weather hasn't been kind to Oberon's women golfers over the last few weeks with rain, strong winds and even snow.
With rain washing out the last few Wednesdays, it is hoped that future Wednesdays will be "play days". July 19 will be a different type of competition with an 18 hole "Choice 9" day. Please come along to see just how we play this event. July 26 will be a Par event with the usual 18 hole Stroke, Monthly Medal and Putting competition.
The Goodwill Plate event will take place on August 2.
Because of the weather, there have been no Friday 9 hole competitions for some weeks, but we hope to get back out there soon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.