Oberon's Max Meredith will ride bulls for Australia in Texas

By Peter Bowditch
Updated July 12 2023 - 10:37am, first published 10:30am
Max in the chute on top of Darelyn, with more of his stock in the background. Photo Peter Bowditch
Abilene, Texas, might be a long way from Oberon, but that's where 13-year-old Oberon schoolboy Max Meredith will be in the first week of August, 2023. He will be at the 16th annual Youth Bull Riders World Finals.

