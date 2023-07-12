Abilene, Texas, might be a long way from Oberon, but that's where 13-year-old Oberon schoolboy Max Meredith will be in the first week of August, 2023. He will be at the 16th annual Youth Bull Riders World Finals.
There's an old joke about someone asking a New York cabbie how to get to Madison Square Garden and the answer being 'practice, practice, practice', and this certainly applies in Max's case.
Max started riding bulls two years ago, although the first practice sessions were on a very unstable oil drum sitting on top of some welded together car springs. He went on to buy and breed his own animals to practice on in a small bullring erected in the yard near his house.
Getting to the finals of the Youth Bull Riders isn't a matter of luck. It not only requires the motivation to apply but that application has to be backed up with results, and Max has certainly been producing those results over the two years he has been participating in the sport.
Max's mother Alisa Meredith couldn't be more proud. "He's really only been competing for a year but the results are in. He is currently third on the scoreboard for the Junior Steer Ride his age group at the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association and was the winner of the Southern Zone ABCRA competition," she said.
The letter inviting him to Texas had this to say.
Congratulations on your selection to compete on the Australian team at the Youth Bull Ride Finals in Abilene, Texas! You'll be representing Australia from August 2nd to 6th, 2023. We hope that your trip is memorable and that you enjoy the experience of making friends from across the world. We are so excited to have you on board with this exciting journey and to have you as our representative. I know you will do your community proud and represent your country with pride.
Relatively few Australians get to represent the country overseas and this is a marvellous opportunity for Max. "I've never been out of the country before," he said.
"So it's all new for me. I'll be doing a lot more practice before we leave."
As his mother said "He's a very humble boy for someone who has done so much, and he doesn't like to boast about it."
All that practice and the bulls, equipment and infrastructure needed for it, the cost of travelling to the seemingly never ending round of rodeos and the rest of the cost of competing in almost any sport can be a load on any family so Max and his family would like to thank Scott Saul from Saul's EarthWorks for sponsorship to help with the bills. Saul pays $100 every time Max wins an event, and there have been a lot of those wins.
Asked about the effect of having a champion in the family, Ms Meredith was philosophical.
"You have to support your kids when they are good at something. We have had to make sacrifices in both time and money, with the rodeo circuit going all around the country. Max's father Luke and I both work so we can afford it. We'd only spend the money on something else," she said.
"Next weekend we're all off to Scone for a training clinic, but we can't let up when Max is doing so well."
The Oberon Review wishes Max luck at the final. We will be following his adventures in Abilene and almost certainly on the rodeo circuit around Australia in the future.
