Congratulations on your selection to compete on the Australian team at the Youth Bull Ride Finals in Abilene, Texas! You'll be representing Australia from August 2nd to 6th, 2023. We hope that your trip is memorable and that you enjoy the experience of making friends from across the world. We are so excited to have you on board with this exciting journey and to have you as our representative. I know you will do your community proud and represent your country with pride.