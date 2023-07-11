Oberon RSL has a new Manager and he's bringing some new ideas to the place.
Matt Seaman has been the Manager for about two months and is determined to bring the Club back to the family and community focussed establishment that clubs used to be. He has previously worked in hospitality and owned hotels.
"We don't just want to be the place where you drop in for a beer," he said. "That will still be a part of what we are but we want to attract more family groups to the bistro and events we run."
Clubs are closely identified with gambling, and there has been a lot of publicity lately about the amount of money that gambling, particularly on poker machines, takes out of communities.
"Apart from government taxes, all the profit from our poker machines stays right here in Oberon, "Seaman said.
"We support the idea of the cashless card to restrict losses and reduce the harm of problem gambling."
Another change coming to gambling at the Club will be the removal of the TAB, with the space repurposed for other club activities.
"Now that everyone can bet with an app on their phone the use of TAB facilities has dropped to almost nothing. A club or pub TAB could once turn over tens of thousands of dollars in a single day, but now except maybe for Melbourne Cup day the cost of keeping the facility open isn't justified by the very few punters who use it," Seaman said.
The recently revamped bistro is keeping with the idea of attracting families by always having at least one adult meal on the menu that is less than $10. When everyone is feeling the pinch of rising rents, mortgages and the prices of everything, this policy is intended to make it possible for a family to have a night out without breaking the credit card.
A constant complaint in small towns everywhere is that there's nothing for young people to do. To address this, the Club will be bringing back the Blue Light Discos, with entertainment addressing ages up to 12, 15 and 18. The kids can dance and listen to music while Mum and Dad have a meal.
Oberon RSL Club wasn't the only club badly affected by COVID and the associated lockdowns, but that's in the past. Club management and staff want to bring the Club back to being a vibrant and important part of the Oberon community. Now all they want is for everyone to start using the Club again.
