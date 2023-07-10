The following week, Saturday, July 22, will be the big one. It's the Can Assist round at Oberon which raises money for a very worthwhile charity. The action starts at 9am with the juniors, going through to the First Grade match against Orange Warriors. After the match there will be an auction of goods and services provided by local businesses. In 2022 the day raised just over $35,000 and it's hoped that this year will be better.