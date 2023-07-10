The Oberon Tigers strengthened their semifinal chances with a solid 32-4 win over CSU Mungoes at Bathurst on July 9.
It was another cold weather match which might have been an excuse for some sloppy ball handling where the fingers weren't quite up to the temperature needed to feel the ball. Passing and catching will almost certainly be a large part of training before the next match.
CSU scored a try in the first minutes of the match but that was all there was for them. The final score doesn't tell it but it was a tough game from both sides, with several players taken off the field with injuries and penalties. At one stage the Tigers were playing as a team of ten instead of thirteen, but they kept going.
"We could have played better, but that's always true," coach Abel Lefaoseu said.
"It was tough for both sides but we are looking forward to the rest of the season. Eight teams get into the semis and with only three matches to go we will be there."
With seven wins and four losses so far in this season, the Tigers are in a firm fifth position on the Woodbridge Cup ladder. The four teams ahead of them, Condobolin, Manildra, Canowindra and Trundle, have all won nine out of their eleven matches and probably have little to worry about as the semis approach.
Of the three remaining matches for the Tigers the only one that doesn't look like a certainty is the return match against Orange on July 22, but as this is the Can Assist round and will be played at Oberon in front of an enthusiastic home crowd and the Tigers prevailed against Orange at home last week a Tigers win is more than likely.
The next match for the Tigers is against Grenfell Goannas at 2pm at the Henry Lawson Oval in Grenfell on Sunday, July 16. It's a pleasant drive from Oberon to Grenfell so it would be good to see some people make a day out of it to support the Oberon team. "It will be a tough game but we can beat them," coach Lefaoseu said.
The following week, Saturday, July 22, will be the big one. It's the Can Assist round at Oberon which raises money for a very worthwhile charity. The action starts at 9am with the juniors, going through to the First Grade match against Orange Warriors. After the match there will be an auction of goods and services provided by local businesses. In 2022 the day raised just over $35,000 and it's hoped that this year will be better.
