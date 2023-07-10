Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News

The Tigers beat CSU to firm their semifinal chances

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated July 10 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heading for the line in front of an enthusiastic spectator. Photo Peter Bowditch
Heading for the line in front of an enthusiastic spectator. Photo Peter Bowditch

The Oberon Tigers strengthened their semifinal chances with a solid 32-4 win over CSU Mungoes at Bathurst on July 9.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.