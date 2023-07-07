Oberon Review
The pumped hydro project at Yetholme has been put on hold

Updated July 7 2023 - 11:51am, first published 11:30am
Sandy Bathgate speaking at a public meeting about the pumped hydro project. Photo Peter Bowditch
A significant delay has been announced in the progress of the proposed pumped hydro project between Yetholme and O'Connell.

