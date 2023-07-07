A significant delay has been announced in the progress of the proposed pumped hydro project between Yetholme and O'Connell.
ATCO, the company behind the plan to build the scheme involving two dams using water from the Fish River have announced that the production of the Environmental Impact Statement has been put on hold until some unspecified date in the future. Without an EIS to put on public display and submit to the relevant government authorities any process of working towards the start of construction is effectively stopped.
In a statement issued by ATCO, the reasons for the delay are rather vague. "As the energy transition progresses, the policy, economic and market conditions which underpin renewable developments evolve also," the company said in a media release.
"ATCO continues to progress the Central West Pumped Hydro Project (CWPH). Whilst we are finalising CWPH's Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), we believe the right and respectful time to submit the EIS will be at a time when the delivery pathway for pumped hydro projects matures. The submission of the EIS will therefore be deferred from its originally anticipated schedule."
Sandy Bathgate from Friends of the Fish River welcomed the hiatus. "ATCO's decision not to proceed with the Central West Pumped Hydro Environmental Impact Statement can be seen as a victory for the community and commonsense," he said.
"Pumped hydro is not well placed in a water scarce area and the hydro power station does not have community support or a social licence. ATCO's decision to freeze the development is a victory for protecting Bathurst's water supply, the environment and threatened and endangered species. The Friends of the Fish River will continue to monitor ATCO's activities in relation to the proposed site and generally."
"By suspending the project rather than cancelling it or announcing it will go ahead, ATCO have done nothing to easy the concerns of people who might potentially be affected. They are just left in limbo."
The proposal has met wide community opposition since it was first proposed, as it would mean using scarce water from the Fish River as well as extensive earthworks in an area with cultural significance for Aboriginal people and which also is the habitat for some rare and possibly endangered species of plants and animals.
ATCO were approached for any comments that went beyond what was in the media release but had not replied by the time this article was published.
