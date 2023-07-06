Now is your chance to help those who are most in need

Last year's event, the first in a number of years due to COVID, was a roaring success and raised the stunning amount of $130,000. On the night, Chairman of the Board of RMHC Orange, Tim Leahey, said he was impressed with the level of generosity and the amount raised. "It went very well," he said. "The charity is in good shape because there are so many silent, anonymous, great, giving people out there."