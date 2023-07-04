In Mathematics this term, Year 5 have been looking at 3D shapes and the different properties of prisms and pyramids and their corresponding nets. Students also had the opportunity to arrange numbers in the millions in ascending and descending order and apply place value concepts to accurately partition, regroup, and rename numbers up to 1 billion. They explored the Cartesian coordinate system through recognising that the grid-map reference system gives the area of a location and the number plane identifies a specific point and identifies the point of intersection of the 2 axes as the origin, having coordinates. Students were engaged in recognising the need for formal units larger than the square metre by measuring small and large areas using a variety of measuring instruments.