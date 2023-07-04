Oberon Review
Last week before the holidays and Oberon's schools were busy

By Peter Bowditch
Updated July 4 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 3:48pm
Oberon Public School

On Thursday 29th June, Oberon Public School celebrated NAIDOC Week. They welcomed special guests from Milan Dhiiyaan who shared their cultural knowledge with our students, staff and families. Ruby and Peter Dykes worked with Milan Dhiiyaan throughout the day making our occasion especially enriching and powerful for the students.

