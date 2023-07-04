Oberon Review
The new Library and Community Centre in Oberon is finally open

By Peter Bowditch
Updated July 5 2023 - 9:20am, first published 9:00am
Adrian Williams welcomed everyone to Wiradjuri country. Photo Peter Bowditch
Adrian Williams welcomed everyone to Wiradjuri country. Photo Peter Bowditch

The Oberon Library and Community Centre is finally open, with about 200 local residents there to celebrate.

