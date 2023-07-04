The Oberon Library and Community Centre is finally open, with about 200 local residents there to celebrate.
The day started with a smoking ceremony by Wiradjuri man Adrian Williams who also welcomed everyone to Country.
The formal part of the day was the official opening by Mayor Mark Kellam and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole.
"This ceremony on this morning is the culmination of many years of work. The seeds of this building were planted in as early as 2008 but it was 2016 when a 'larger library connected to a community Centre and better meeting spaces' appeared in our Community Strategic Plan. It was an aspiration," Mayor Mark Kellam said.
"There was very strong community support for this project with substantial community input to its location and overall design. What we now have is an excellent library and a versatile community centre which will satisfy our community's needs for now and several decades into the future.
"l have previously spoken about this project being a once in a generation opportunity for Oberon. That opportunity has been realised.
"I think this is an exceptional facility for our community and I thank and congratulate all those who have had a part to play in bringing it to fruition. I believe it is the single most important piece of community infrastructure for several decades. Collectively, we made that happen. Well done."
His sentiments were echoed by many of the people attending.
"We've got a proper library at last," Julian Sortland said.
"It's everything I hoped for and we needed," Former Mayor Kathy Sajowitz said.
"I look forward to being able to offer a much better level of service. I'm so excited. You saw the place last week and what's happened since then is amazing. There's still a few things to do but we're here," Librarian Julie Baker said.
Library assistant Jaydin Levanick: "We had to move everything twice, but at least the moves were a few months apart. It's hard to believe but we're here now."
"A proper library at last," Dave Macmurray said.
"We can do things here in town now that we couldn't do before, with spaces for meetings and business seminars," Gary Wallace, Oberon Council General Manager said.
"It might be the wrong time of year for planting, but it's that last piece of work that makes it look so good," Landscaper Gary Moran said.
Many of the plants and bushes around the new building were collected when the old library was demolished and have been used to landscape the new building.
As well as a library and some function and meeting rooms, there is a display of the restored Bicentennial Tapestries that were created by about 70 people and which show scenes from around Oberon. The protective glass panels make them difficult to photograph, so you will have to go there to look for yourself.
It might have been the first official day of operation, but the facilities were already in use. People were even borrowing books.
The consensus was with Mayor Kellam. This is a wonderful addition to Oberon's town fabric and will be something that will be appreciated for a long time to come.
