The annual Changeover is an important event in the calendar of any Rotary Club, and Oberon Rotary celebrated theirs on Saturday, July 1. It's the date when the new year starts for the particular club and when the new committee takes office.
This year saw a change in President from James O'Shea to Peter Yates. The wider Rotary organisation was represented at the lunch by Previous District Governor Irene Jones.
One of the Changeover traditions is to review the previous year and talk about achievements, and Oberon Rotary had a lot to report.
One of the major activities that everyone in town would be familiar with is the sausage sizzle which pops up at almost any outdoor event. Notable this year was the food available at the meetings on the Common during the Great Gas Crisis, when townsfolk could get together to meet representatives of the gas supplier for progress reports on fixing the problem and restoring supply.
Some of the work that Rotary does can be invisible, as one of the principles of the international organisation is supporting charities, health and relief efforts across the world. One of the charities supported by Oberon Rotary is Neuromuscular WA which conducts research into Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a rare medical condition which affects outgoing President James O'Shea.
Reaching out from Oberon, money was donated as part of a wider Rotary program to provide solar panels for schools in Fiji.
Closer to home, Oberon Rotary provides assistance to school students to attend functions outside town and distributed funds to bush fire and flood victims. The plants given to new citizens at Citizenship ceremonies are a way to welcome newcomers to the Australia community as well as Oberon. Continuing the plant theme, Rotary organised the planting of trees to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.
Of special note, Oberon Rotary paid for transport for donated items to be taken to Woodburn when the town was severely damaged by floods.
There can be no doubt that the small group in Oberon Rotary do far more than could be expected from a group of volunteers this size. In his speech at the Changeover lunch, outgoing President James O'Shea thanked everyone. "I couldn't have had a better team to work with," he said, "and I'm sure the good work will continue with the new committee,"
Incoming President Peter Yates is a long term member of Rotary (and a volunteer at other things around town). He usually doesn't have much to say so his talk was brief. "I have to thank James for his work as President and wish him well for the future," he said. "I'm sure we can continue to do the good work we've done in the past."
The new committee consists of :
It's a very small group to do all the necessary work and new members are always welcome. Meetings are at the Oberon RSL at 6:30 every Tuesday and everyone is welcome.
