Oberon Tigers strengthened their hold on a Woodbridge Cup finals berth on Saturday, July 1 with a 22-18 win over Orange Warriors at Wade Park in Orange.
The Tigers are now in fifth place on the competition ladder. Other results over the weekend changed the order of the top four but not the teams.
The match was played in cold and windy conditions, with one spectator commenting that he didn't think Orange would be colder than Oberon. Because of a delayed start and heavy cloud cover the game was played under lights.
As the score shows, the teams were quite evenly matched and the result could have easily gone the other way.
The Tigers didn't do themselves any favours by having two players sent off over rule infractions. In one case it was hard to dispute the charge of a head high tackle when the tackle was done by grabbing the opponent's ponytail.
The second occasion was when a brawl broke out between players from both teams and a player ignored the good advice that it's never wise to throw the first punch when the referee's looking. "A bit of biffo," as one commentator called this sort of thing back in the bad old days. The Oberon Review sat quietly on both occasions when surrounded by a partisan Orange crowd shouting "Send him off! Walk! Walk! Walk!"
Tigers Coach Abel Lefaoseu is a bit hard to please even when his team wins, but he was happy with this result.
"We had to win this to keep our finals hope alive," he said.
"We've still got to win the rest of the matches so we can't ease up, but we're confident."
With four rounds to go there should be two rather easy matches for the Tigers, against CSU and Cargo, and a more testing one against Grenfell. The big challenge will be beating Orange again on July 22, but this will be played at Oberon and the publicity surrounding the Can Assist charity round should bring a good home ground crowd out in support.
The Tigers will be playing their next match against CSU in Bathurst on Sunday. July 9. They will travel to Grenfell on Sunday 16, back home against Orange on Saturday 22 with last match before the finals in Cargo on Sunday, July 30.
None of the away matches are too far away and it would be good for Oberon residents to go along to support the local team. It's a lot easier to win if all the cheers aren't for the other side.
And definitely come out on July 22. The Can Assist round is the biggest thing in the year for the club and there will be action on the ground from 9am with Juniors and League Tag before the first graders come out, with an auction afterwards. Last year the day raised $35,000 for charity and everyone would like this year to be better.
