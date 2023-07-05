Oberon Review
Volunteer Lincoin Briffa shared his volunteering stories

July 6 2023 - 6:00am
Lincoln Briffa rugged up against Oberon's weather. Photo Peter Bowditch
Lincoln Briffa is well known around Oberon as someone who donates his time to good causes. The Oberon Review got him out of the cold into Café Oberon for a conversation about volunteering in general and two specific projects that are worthy of a lot of attention.

