Lincoln Briffa is well known around Oberon as someone who donates his time to good causes. The Oberon Review got him out of the cold into Café Oberon for a conversation about volunteering in general and two specific projects that are worthy of a lot of attention.
Oberon Review: Hello Lincoln, and thanks for agreeing to talk to us. Just how many volunteering positions do you hold?
Lincoln Briffa: I've been volunteering in various places since 1992. I'm a member of the Oberon Show Society, I'd love to work with Scouts again if a group starts up in Oberon, and I help out as much as I can with the Red Cross and Child Flight. The big ones are Walk and Talk for Life and my planned walk to Westmead Children's' Hospital.
OR: How do you find time to fit in a job and family life with all that?
LB: I'm a part time support worker for people with medical problems or disabilities so my hours can be quite flexible. Much of what I do is driven by what's happening in my family.
OR: Apart from directly responding to family issues, what motivates you to give your time away?
LB: It's basically giving back to the community. It's easy to go through life taking, but I want to return the favour.
OR: You mentioned your two big interests, Walk and Talk for Life and your walk to Westmead. Let's start with the Walk and Talk. What is it and why is it important?
LB: The idea is to be bring people together to raise awareness about mental health and if possible to prevent suicide. As you can see from this flyer, WaT say it's "A positive, proactive environment to help encourage mental wellness and provide support for those who are struggling in our community". It's a registered charity funded by donations.
OR: It certainly sounds like a worthy effort. The latest comparable figures available are for 2021 when there were 3,144 suicides recorded in Australia and 1,123 road crash fatalities. We are constantly bombarded with road safety campaigns but suicide takes almost three times the number. It's certainly something we need to talk about.
LB: Yes it is, and those numbers show we don't do enough.
OR: LifeLine run a similar awareness campaign, Out of the Shadows, but it only happens once a year. How often do you run the walks in Oberon?
LB: I try to have one every two or three months. It's not always easy to find the time to do the organising, get the t-shirts and merchandise together, find speakers (and fit in with their availability), get the promotional material printed and so on
OR: You mentioned t-shirts. I believe everyone who comes along gets a free yellow t-shirt to wear on the day and keep?
LB: They do. Having a group of people being noticeable helps to get the message out.
OR: Who pays for the shirts?
LB: They are provided by the Walk and Talk charity.
OR: When is your next event, and I've heard you have a local person pencilled in to talk about his family's experiences with mental health and suicide?
LB: Hopefully it will be on Saturday, August 26. I'm still looking for a venue in case it rains and makes the Common difficult. And yes, I've got a volunteer to speak but he doesn't want his name mentioned until closer to the date.
OR: That's understandable. The Oberon Review will give the day as much publicity as possible and might even come along, and not just for a free t-shirt.
Now on to the next project, the walk to Westmead in October.
You've given me a letter from the Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation and I'd like to "read it into the minutes".
We're pleased to confirm that Lincoln Briffa is fundraising for Sydney Children's Hospitals Foundation. The funds Lincoln Briffa will raise will ensure the children cared for by our team at will have access to the best equipment, research and medical staff to ensure they receive the very best care possible. We rely on the support of generous businesses and organisations such as yours, and we would really appreciate you assisting Lincoln Briffa with their fundraising efforts.
LB: It will be a big effort to walk from Oberon to Westmead, but the hospital has been very good treating my son Noah and I feel a strong need to give something back. The walk will raise money that's really needed and all it will cost me is a week of my time and a pair of shoes.
OR: I know people whose kids have been treated and even saved by the Children's Hospital at Westmead so it's certainly a good cause to raise money for. It's 154 kilometres, so doing it in a week means more than 20 kilometres each day. Do you think it's possible?
LB: The time it takes doesn't matter. I'll just keep going until I get there.
OR: Apart from the physical effort, what problems do you see with the walk?
LB: I'll need some people to help me with food and places to stay, but I'm sure those can be arranged between now and October. I'd also like some people to volunteer to walk along with me.
OR: The Oberon Review can't promise to walk all the way with you, but we will certainly try to do part of it and we will also be following progress closely and reporting on it. There will also be stories leading up to the walk to let people in and around Oberon know it's on and what they can do to help.
Thank you for taking the time to talk to the Oberon Review today, and good luck with both the Walk and Talk for Life and the walk to Westmead.
LB: Thanks for taking an interest.
If you want to find out more about Walk and Talk for Life you can visit their web site at https://walkntalkforlife.org.au/, and you can find out more about the Oberon group at their Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/walkntalkforlifeoberon
There's lots of information about the Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation at https://www.schf.org.au/, and if you want to donate to Lincoln's fundraiser (and you do!) you can do it at https://www.schf.org.au/fundraisers/lincolnbriffa or by scanning the QR code in the image below.
