By now, everyone in Oberon must be familiar with how the new Library and Community Centre looks from the outside. With a week to go before the official opening, the Oberon Review took a look at the inside and how the move from the temporary location in St Barnabas's hall is proceeding.
Anyone who has ever moved house or relocated an office knows that there are four stages of the move. The first is packing everything up with the satisfaction of seeing all those neatly labelled boxes. The second is the move of the boxes to the new location with the hope that they all get there.
The third stage is unpacking and making sure that the removalists didn't lose or break anything.
The fourth stage is chaos and panic as you put everything where it is supposed to go, find out where things don't fit, wonder what to do with all those empty packing boxes and hope that it can all be done by the time it has to be finished.
Librarian Julie Baker is coping wonderfully with this final stage, and even though the place looks like a temporary installation right now with a week to go until the official opening at 10am on Tuesday, July 4, it will all be right on the day.
"It looks like a bit of a mess now, but we'll have everything in place by the opening," she said.
"There will still be things to do after the official opening, like getting some artworks to decorate the walls, but nothing that will stop us providing a quality library service. It's been tiring work but it will all be worth it when residents see the difference to the old library."
It's a cliché to mention Dr Who's Tardis when describing a building that seems larger on the inside than the outside, but it applies here. The big conference room will be able to be divided into three separate rooms and is itself the size of the old library building. The moveable partitions are yet to arrive, but that won't affect its use.
The Oberon Review will be at the official opening, when more details of the building, such as the Bicentennial Tapestries, will be revealed, but in the meantime the photos show what the place looks like now.
