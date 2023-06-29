Oberon Review
The question that every Oberon Motel dreads - "When will it snow"

By Peter Bowditch
Updated June 29 2023 - 8:57pm, first published 5:00pm
The sky might look like snow clouds but it's an illusion. Photo Peter Bowditch
There are questions that every business gets asked which don't have an answer. If you run an accommodation provider in Oberon, that question is "Can I book a room for when it's snowing?".

