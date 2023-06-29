Unfortunately, snow is often difficult to predict, in timing, location and intensity. On the odd occasion when the Bureau of Meteorology manages to get it right the prediction can only apply to a few days in the future. An example of this was the prediction for snow on Monday, June 20. It was obvious that some very cold weather was approaching, so even when the Bureau got the day correct the snow arrived a lot later than predicted and was a much lighter fall than expected. And these forecasts were made over the weekend.