There are questions that every business gets asked which don't have an answer. If you run an accommodation provider in Oberon, that question is "Can I book a room for when it's snowing?".
Unfortunately, snow is often difficult to predict, in timing, location and intensity. On the odd occasion when the Bureau of Meteorology manages to get it right the prediction can only apply to a few days in the future. An example of this was the prediction for snow on Monday, June 20. It was obvious that some very cold weather was approaching, so even when the Bureau got the day correct the snow arrived a lot later than predicted and was a much lighter fall than expected. And these forecasts were made over the weekend.
The Oberon Review asked some of the people around town about how often they are asked about snowy weekends, and the general response was "A bit too often."
Diana Crabb at the Highlands Motor Inn is experiencing her first winter managing a motel in Oberon and she had been warned that the question would arise.
"We haven't had many, "she said.
"But enough to think that some people have no idea how weather works."
Pav Ratnam at the Big Trout has a slightly different story.
"We've had a lot lately, but as we've been here for some time we expected it. It was worse for us a couple of years ago when the tourists arrived and parked across our driveway and lawns," she said.
"Maybe it would be better if we told everyone to stay away when it snows."
The story was similar at the Titania Motel, where Denise Voytilla said "They keep asking and we tell them that we can't know when it will snow."
Over at the Visitor Information Centre the same question comes up all the time, but it's usually people wanting to just drive up for the weekend who want to know if it's snowing right now. They are referred to the snow watch camera. It makes a change at the VIC from people asking if mushrooms are still in the forests in July or why fossicking in winter creeks causes cold hands.
So what do you do if someone asks you to tell them the perfect weekend to get married in Oberon with snow all around to match the wedding dress? Tell them what everyone in town knows: "We know it's snowing when we look out a window and see snow." It would be wonderful if the weather was as predictable as it is in some other parts of the world, but Oberon is still nice at any time.
