In Year 4 this term, we have been working hard on our learning goals and improving the quality of work in our exercise books. Our results are impressive as we all strive to get our pen licence in Term 3. Our Semester One History unit, "Community and Remembrance", will be completed by the end of the Term. Students have enjoyed researching different global celebrations such as Bastille Day, Diwali and Chinese New Year. Next semester the focus will shift from History to Geography.