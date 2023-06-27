Oberon Public School Year 5 students visited Oberon Children's Centre with Mr Wright and Mrs McMahon as part of the Centre's transition to school program. Students showcased the 360 tour they designed and constructed earlier in the year. Preschool children had a wonderful time exploring the tour on the iPads and chatting with students about 'big school'. OPS will continue to visit Oberon Children's Centre throughout next term.
A special congratulations to Year 6 for their amazing results in the recent Diocesan Religious Education Test. This is an online test of 40 multiple choice questions covering The Church, Sacraments, Scripture, Prayer & Liturgy. Mrs Brown worked very hard with the students and their goal to achieve an average of 30 out of 40 was reached. The average score for our Year 6 Students was 30.3! The diocesan average was 23.7. This test was completed by 742 Year 6 students from the Diocese of Bathurst. We are certainly very proud of our Year 6 Students!
In Year 4 this term, we have been working hard on our learning goals and improving the quality of work in our exercise books. Our results are impressive as we all strive to get our pen licence in Term 3. Our Semester One History unit, "Community and Remembrance", will be completed by the end of the Term. Students have enjoyed researching different global celebrations such as Bastille Day, Diwali and Chinese New Year. Next semester the focus will shift from History to Geography.
Writing is something that all students love doing, especially when it is creative and typing on Chromebooks. Pobble Writing is a hit twice a week.
Tuesday is library day. Year 4 loves visiting Mrs Pointon in the library where they are able to borrow from a wide range of fiction and non-fiction books. The Bounce Back lessons also help the children build resilience and how to be a positive influence at St Joseph's.
The highlight of the term has been the waiting for the birth of Mrs Hayden's baby. Congratulations! Some of Year 4's name suggestions: Berni, Miley, Bonnie, Tammy, Emily, Karina, Cady, Fiona, Gracie, Kaylee, Isabella, Cleo, Varlee!
On Wednesday 21st June, Stage 6 Visual Arts students visited the National Gallery of Australia. We were taken on a tour of the gallery's Indigenous Peoples Art, aptly named "Art Ways of Learning." This immersive experience showcased the remarkable ways in which Indigenous communities have expressed their culture, traditions and significant subjects through their artwork and using it to convey stories of great importance. While learning offsite, the students had a fantastic day out.
