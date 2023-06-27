Oberon Review
There's never a shortage of things to learn at Oberon's schools

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated June 27 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 3:06pm
Oberon Public School

Oberon Public School Year 5 students visited Oberon Children's Centre with Mr Wright and Mrs McMahon as part of the Centre's transition to school program. Students showcased the 360 tour they designed and constructed earlier in the year. Preschool children had a wonderful time exploring the tour on the iPads and chatting with students about 'big school'. OPS will continue to visit Oberon Children's Centre throughout next term.

