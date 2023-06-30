Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News

The Oberon Tigers might yet make the finals

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated June 30 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Oberon Tigers managed to keep their finals hopes alive with a 50-26 win over Peak Hill Roosters at Oberon on Saturday, June 24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.