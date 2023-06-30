One of the matches against Orange that Oberon should win is the Can Assist round on July 22, when Oberon will be playing at home for their most publicised game of the year. This is an annual fundraiser for Can Assist, with various activities including raffles and special jersey sales raising over $35,000 in 2022, The club is hoping to do even better this year. With a lot of pregame publicity this should draw the biggest crowd of the season, and as many of the spectators will be wearing the Can Assist souvenir jerseys the local team should be inspired to play at their best, or even at 110 per cent of their best as one NRL once coach famously said.