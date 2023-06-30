The Oberon Tigers managed to keep their finals hopes alive with a 50-26 win over Peak Hill Roosters at Oberon on Saturday, June 24.
The two teams, which were together on the Woodbridge Cup competition ladder before the match, have swapped places with Oberon now in sixth place.
With five rounds to go it is mathematically possible for Oberon to get into the final four, although it would mean winning at least four of the five games and some of the front-runners having a couple of losses.
Three of the five matches are against weaker teams, Grenfell Goannas, CSU Mungoes and Cargo Blue Heelers, where the results would be expected to go the Tigers' way. The other two matches are against Orange United Warriors, and they could be hard to beat twice. Orange is immediately ahead of Oberon on the Cup ladder, leading by a single point.
Both teams have had five wins so far, with Orange getting their one-point advantage from a draw with second-placed Condobolin Rams. As Oberon had a very close match against series leaders Manildra, both teams have shown that they have the form to take it to the top teams and pull out some good football on the day so predicting the winners of the two meetings is not easy.
One of the matches against Orange that Oberon should win is the Can Assist round on July 22, when Oberon will be playing at home for their most publicised game of the year. This is an annual fundraiser for Can Assist, with various activities including raffles and special jersey sales raising over $35,000 in 2022, The club is hoping to do even better this year. With a lot of pregame publicity this should draw the biggest crowd of the season, and as many of the spectators will be wearing the Can Assist souvenir jerseys the local team should be inspired to play at their best, or even at 110 per cent of their best as one NRL once coach famously said.
The Oberon Tigers came fourth on the Woodbridge Cup ladder in 2022 and managed to fight their way into the Grand Final where they went down 34-16 to the Manildra Rhinos. Manildra is still the strongest team in the competition but the Tigers were able to contain them in their one 2023 match, with only one try being scored in the game. If the Tigers can maintain that level of form and commitment over the remaining rounds of the competition we could very well be cheering them on in another Woodbridge Cup Grand Final in 2023.
