GB: There's about 15 of us with a variety of skills, all volunteers, some retired and some with jobs. We would love more volunteers, but some of the work requires specialised skills and experience. For example, the carpenter working on some of the timber replacements in the carriages needs to be able to work to tolerances of fractions of a millimetre and painters need to know how to use the sorts of paints that were used on old trains. These aren't general DIY skills, but we've got the people who know how to do them.