The Oberon Review sat down with Greg Bourne to discuss being a volunteer. Greg is the President of the Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway and was declared Oberon's "Volunteer of the Year" in the town's 2023 Australia Day list of honours. He was also nominated for "Citizen of the Year" so he is well known and respected around town. The meeting was held in the modest office at OTHR while other volunteers worked outside to get the railway ready to resume operation.
Oberon Review: Hello Greg, and thanks for taking the time to talk to us. What is your history of volunteering?
Greg Bourne: My volunteering probably started with the time I spent in East Timor from 2004 to 2006 training school teachers in the lead up to independence. We were funded by a UNESCO grant, and only came home after the grant ran out.
OR: I remember Jose Ramos Horta speaking to a business group in Parramatta at the time and he said that the sort of foreign aid his country would need would not be factories exploiting cheap labour but education. It looks like you were doing just that.
GB: As a long time teacher I couldn't agree more, and I was both glad and privileged to pass on my experience to the people there.
OR: Now it looks like you're kept pretty busy with the railway.
GB: I certainly am. I've been volunteering here since 2017, but things only got really busy in the last year or two when we received some government grants. Until then there was a lot of wishful thinking but now we have the money to put our plans into action.
OR: How busy are you personally?
GB: Flat out. It's a full-time job applying for and managing grants, as well as all the other administration jobs that need doing. We're now at the stage where we have to spend a lot of time negotiating with various transport bureaucracies to make sure that everything is in place for our centenary and reopening.
OR: How many people are working on the railway?
GB: There's about 15 of us with a variety of skills, all volunteers, some retired and some with jobs. We would love more volunteers, but some of the work requires specialised skills and experience. For example, the carpenter working on some of the timber replacements in the carriages needs to be able to work to tolerances of fractions of a millimetre and painters need to know how to use the sorts of paints that were used on old trains. These aren't general DIY skills, but we've got the people who know how to do them.
OR: Now you've got then track completed all the way out to Hazlegrove, what remains to be done?
GB: We've just about finished the work for accessible access to the platform, and even though none of that work could be called "heritage" it had to be done. We've acquired the rails and points we need to build the turnaround at Hazlegrove and we've got to rebuild the station there. There's a lot of work still to do, but we'll get there.
There is also certification of train crews to be done. Drivers have to be certified to work on specific lines, so we will get onto that as soon as we can run trains over the track. The track and rolling stock also have to be certified by the appropriate regulatory authorities.
OR: It looks like you will be kept busy in your administration role.
GB: It does, but I love the work.
OR: How are things looking for the reopening in October for the railway centenary?
GB: We probably won't be able to do everything that we had wanted. There have been some delays which weren't expected but we will be going ahead with the centenary celebrations, the ball, the picnic in the Common and basically everything except train trips to Hazlegrove, but we are optimistic that we still might be able to run the trains. We'll know more as we get closer to the date.
OR: It will be disappointing if a train can't run on the 100th anniversary of the first one.
GB: It will be, but rules and safety have to come first. All of these things take time, and any project with a desired fixed end date can get into trouble when even small things go wrong.
OR: Thanks for your time today. The Oberon Review will be following progress between now and October, and we have a spot booked on the first train to Hazlegrove whenever it runs.
