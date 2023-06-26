Oberon Review
Meet the Locals

OTHR President talks about volunteering to rebuild a railway

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated June 26 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:00pm
You can't keep Greg Bourne far away from trains, even in freezing weather. {Photo Peter Bowditch
The Oberon Review sat down with Greg Bourne to discuss being a volunteer. Greg is the President of the Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway and was declared Oberon's "Volunteer of the Year" in the town's 2023 Australia Day list of honours. He was also nominated for "Citizen of the Year" so he is well known and respected around town. The meeting was held in the modest office at OTHR while other volunteers worked outside to get the railway ready to resume operation.

