Snow is just a temporary hazard on Oberon Golf Course

By Elizabeth Pollock
Updated June 27 2023 - 11:40am, first published June 26 2023 - 10:05am
The ladies played a 2 Person Keno Ambrose event on June 21 with the winners being Robyn Slattery and Sue Webb. These ladies will go on to the next round of this event later in the year.

