The ladies played a 2 Person Keno Ambrose event on June 21 with the winners being Robyn Slattery and Sue Webb. These ladies will go on to the next round of this event later in the year.
It was very challenging at times, with the snow quite thick on parts of the course. One of the ladies lost three balls in the drifts on the one hole! White golf balls and snow don't go well together.
Wednesday July 5 will be the usual 18 hole Stroke event, the Monthly Medal and the sixth round of the Golf N.S.W. Medal. Over the following weeks, July 12 will be a Stableford event with another Stableford event, a Choice 9, on the 19th. To round out the month there will be an 18 hole Par event on the 26th.
