Oberon's Councillors voted for a modest pay rise at the June council meeting.
Councillors are also expected to devote time to various committees and community events. To cover these costs, councillors receive a monthly allowance.
The Local Government Remuneration Tribunal (the Tribunal) determines an increase for mayoral and councillor fees each year in accordance with Sections 248 and 249 of the Local Government Act. The Tribunal is required to determine the remuneration categories of councils and mayoral offices at least once every three years under section 239 of the Local Government Act 1993. The Tribunal undertook a significant review of the categories and allocations in 2023 and determined an increase of three per cent to mayoral and councillor fees for the 2023-24 financial year, with effect from July 1, 2023.
One Councillor. Clive McCarthy, voted against the motion to increase allowances.
Oberon Council is considered a "Rural" band council. Under the current range of remuneration, the following applies for Rural band councils:
As part of each year's remuneration deliberations Council can opt to raise Councillor fees over the three per cent increase although they cannot exceed the maximum threshold of the Rural category band. If Council wished to take allowances to the maximum for the category an increase in the vicinity of eight per cent would be required.
The increase for the next financial year takes the monthly allowance for an ordinary Councillor to $1,014.10 ($12,169.20pa) and for the Mayor to $2,212.49 ($26,549.90pa). It would have required an increase of eight per cent to reach the maximum permitted allowances.
The rise is less than could have been taken, and is in fact less than the five per cent prediction that had been included in the Council's 2023-24 budget. It is also less than the next pay rise coming to Council employees and a long way below the rate of inflation over the past year. Nobody can accuse the Councillors of being greedy or of enriching themselves at ratepayers' expense. It is the first increase for two years, as Councillors decided to forego any rise in the 2022-23 year.
