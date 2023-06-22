The rise is less than could have been taken, and is in fact less than the five per cent prediction that had been included in the Council's 2023-24 budget. It is also less than the next pay rise coming to Council employees and a long way below the rate of inflation over the past year. Nobody can accuse the Councillors of being greedy or of enriching themselves at ratepayers' expense. It is the first increase for two years, as Councillors decided to forego any rise in the 2022-23 year.