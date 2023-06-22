Oberon Review
Snow and cold weather let Oberon know that winter's here

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated June 23 2023 - 11:02am, first published 8:00am
The gnomes at the Highlands Motor Inn don't mind a bit of cold. Photo Ian and Diana Crabb
The predicted snow fell in and around Oberon on the evening of Monday, June 19, when the cold front moved across the area. Snowfall was patchy, with the usual high places like Shooters Hill and Black Springs getting the best falls, but there was enough around Oberon town to make for some pleasant sights on Tuesday morning.

