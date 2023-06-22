The predicted snow fell in and around Oberon on the evening of Monday, June 19, when the cold front moved across the area. Snowfall was patchy, with the usual high places like Shooters Hill and Black Springs getting the best falls, but there was enough around Oberon town to make for some pleasant sights on Tuesday morning.
The cold weather persisted, with below-zero temperatures on the next couple of nights. Cars parked outside on Tuesday night were covered with a layer of frost at 8pm which required far too long with the heater running before there was enough visibility through the windscreen to drive safely. There was still snow on the ground on Wednesday afternoon in shaded places, and Sydney recorded the coldest June morning for 13 years.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, temperatures in Oberon over the next few days might be a little warmer if you think zero overnight and nine degrees during the day is warm, but that's a what wood heaters, gloves and beanies are for.
The snow wasn't heavy enough to close roads, but a buildup of ice on Duckmaloi Road cased a truck to come to grief and the road was closed for some time on Tuesday. It was an inconvenience, but things could have been worse.
With winter starting at this week's solstice (for traditionalists) Oberon could be in for a very cold and snow-filled few weeks. Whatever happens, there will be long term residents who will say "But I remember when ...".
Here are a few pictures from Monday night and Tuesday morning. The Oberon Review would like to thank the contributors. Unfortunately there were too many photos to include them all here.
