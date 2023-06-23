During English lessons we have been focusing on the process of developing a creative piece of writing using various different stimuli such as quotes, beginning sentences, images and even starting a story and handing it onto someone else to finish. Using various stimuli to support the process of writing encourages students to use their imagination and to bounce off the ideas of the people around them to craft amazing short stories. We have started to do some writing sprints where students are given one of the listed stimuli and a 20 - 30 minute timer to write a short story. This week students will be illustrating and publishing their work for us to display in our classroom. We are all very excited to read each other's completed pieces of work and show them off to anyone who visits our classroom.