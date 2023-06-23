Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Oberon's schools have another week of education and sport

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated June 23 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 10:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

St Joseph's Catholic School

Our Primary girls and boys had a great day in Bathurst at the Netball Gala Day despite the chilly conditions. It was wonderful to see a team effort and great sportsmanship on show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.