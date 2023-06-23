Our Primary girls and boys had a great day in Bathurst at the Netball Gala Day despite the chilly conditions. It was wonderful to see a team effort and great sportsmanship on show.
Many thanks to Mrs Beale for her organisation, Miss Booth for her coordination of the day as well as coaching, to our coaches Shani Payne, Kate Brown, Kathy Rawlings and Tanisha Miller, as well as the many parent supporters who braved the cold to encourage our children. A great day was had by all!
What a busy term we have had in Year 3! This term we have been preparing to receive the Sacrament of Holy Communion, our students have shown fantastic understanding of the reason behind receiving Jesus during Holy Communion and all candidates participated in the Sacramental Mass with reverence.
During English lessons we have been focusing on the process of developing a creative piece of writing using various different stimuli such as quotes, beginning sentences, images and even starting a story and handing it onto someone else to finish. Using various stimuli to support the process of writing encourages students to use their imagination and to bounce off the ideas of the people around them to craft amazing short stories. We have started to do some writing sprints where students are given one of the listed stimuli and a 20 - 30 minute timer to write a short story. This week students will be illustrating and publishing their work for us to display in our classroom. We are all very excited to read each other's completed pieces of work and show them off to anyone who visits our classroom.
Four of Oberon Public School's talented students have their creative artworks heading to the 2023 Operation Art exhibition. Operation Art is an initiative of The Children's Hospital at Westmead and provides a forum for schools and students to demonstrate their visual art achievements through exhibitions at Sydney Olympic Park and the Art Gallery of New South Wales. The winner from each stage will have their artwork sent on to Sydney for possible selection in the project. There is so much creative talent across the school.
Every second Monday we hold The Didge and Dance Program and the boys started painting their didgeridoo masterpieces. Students also practised their dance routine with Jordan Boney before our NAIDOC assembly.
