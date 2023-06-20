Making the decision to take up citizenship in a new country is probably harder than deciding who to marry, but that decision was implemented at a citizenship ceremony at Oberon Council on June 14.
Thi Thanh Van Nguyen and her daughter Ngoc Lam Truong became Australians and were welcomed to citizenship my Oberon Mayor Mark Kellam along with other Councillors and members of the public.
In welcoming them to their new status, Mayor Kellam made the point that Australia takes in people from all over the world, and we are a world leader in accepting different cultures and backgrounds. 29.8 per cent of Australia's population were born overseas, with an even larger percentage being born here with at least one migrant parent.
"Multiculturalism is a success and we accept and welcome everyone," Cr Kellam said.
Read more:
The family has been in Australia for about ten years and is already well established and well known in Oberon, running the successful Rainbow Chinese restaurant in the Big Trout Motel after taking on the task about a year ago.
"I decided to come here after my daughter was born," Nguyen said.
"Vietnam didn't seem the right place to bring up a child any more as it seemed you had to be very rich to have any future, and we were not rich."
Asked why they decided on citizenship now, Nguyen said "It just seemed like the right time. We are here, we are settled and we love the place. We are not planning on going anywhere else."
One of the local traditions in Oberon is that new citizens are presented with a plant that suits the local climate. These are presented by Rotary and Brenda Lyon did the honours this time.
New citizens are always welcome, "One of my favourite duties as Mayor is to do these ceremonies where I can invite migrants to become part of the wider Australian community and enjoy the full benefits of being an Australian," Cr Kellam said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.