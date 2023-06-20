The Brigade is totally run by volunteers and is always looking for more people to spread the workload. There are many support roles that ensure that the trucks get to where they should be and do their job when the get there. You don't have to know anything, because comprehensive training is given and you can be fitted into a variety of roles. Go along to the Fire Shed near the roundabout at the corner of Albion Street and O'Connell Road any Wednesday night after about 6:30 and introduce yourself, or you can contact them through their Facebook page.

