There was one big change at the 2023 AGM of Oberon's Rural Fire Service brigade. It was the retirement of Lance Sulley as Brigade Captain after 11 years in the position. Lance isn't leaving the RFS but has been appointed as Group Captain, and with the promotion can no longer hold the other position.
The way the command structure works in the RFS, Brigade Captains are elected by the local brigade and Group Captains are elected by all the brigades in the group.
Sulley is the longest serving Captain in the history of Oberon RFS and will take that experience up the ladder to make the work of the RFS better across the region. The new Brigade Captain is Dave Nielsen who brings long experience to the role. The "family" nature of the brigade will ensure that the changeover works well, with both incoming and outgoing Captains being well liked and respected.
To commemorate his service, Sulley was presented with a plaque by Brett Taylor from the Chifley/Lithgow Team. The plaque read: "The members and friends of the Oberon HQ Rural Fire Service community wish to recognise and sincerely thank Lance Sulley for his many years of valued service as Captain of this Brigade. 2012-2023."
Lance didn't want any fuss to be made about the change, but he was overruled by his friends and fellow Brigade volunteers. His comment about the presentation was succinct: "I don't do this for me, and I don't do it for a plaque. I do it for the community."
Asked if he had any advice for the incoming Captain, he thought for a second and then said "After about the first nine years you know what to do."
Dave Nielsen will carry on the good work of leading the Oberon RFS in supporting the community and keeping everyone safe.
The Brigade is totally run by volunteers and is always looking for more people to spread the workload. There are many support roles that ensure that the trucks get to where they should be and do their job when the get there. You don't have to know anything, because comprehensive training is given and you can be fitted into a variety of roles. Go along to the Fire Shed near the roundabout at the corner of Albion Street and O'Connell Road any Wednesday night after about 6:30 and introduce yourself, or you can contact them through their Facebook page.
