Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News

Oberon RFS longest serving Captain steps down

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated June 21 2023 - 2:41pm, first published June 20 2023 - 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was one big change at the 2023 AGM of Oberon's Rural Fire Service brigade. It was the retirement of Lance Sulley as Brigade Captain after 11 years in the position. Lance isn't leaving the RFS but has been appointed as Group Captain, and with the promotion can no longer hold the other position.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.