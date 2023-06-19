THE high country around the Oberon area is a chance of snow on Monday night after a weekend of big frosts in the city.
The Bureau of Meteorology MetEye snow forecaster is showing a possibility of the white stuff from 7pm on Monday, June 19, increasing in likelihood from 10pm.
It follows a dusting around Yetholme and Jenolan Caves early last month but an otherwise quiet season in the region so far on the snow front.
Meanwhile, Bathurst has a new clubhouse leader for coldest morning of the winter. The airport weather station recorded -4.4 degrees on Saturday (bettering -4.3 starts recorded earlier this month and last month), but that turned out to be just the entree.
Sunday at the airport weather station brought -4.9 degrees as winter really started to flex its muscles.
It still leaves -5.2 recorded on July 30 last year as the coldest day of the past 12 months, but that mark was close to being toppled.
