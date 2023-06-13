Tarana railway station is a heritage-listed railway station located on the Main Western line. The station opened on 22 August 1872 and was added to the New South Wales State Heritage Register on 2 April 1999. There were originally two tracks, but the rails were removed from the northern platform in 1996 when the section of the Main Western line between Wallerawang and Tarana was taken back to a single track. It was the junction for the Oberon line that closed in 1979.