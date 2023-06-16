Locksley in England might have been the home of Robin Hood but Locksley in NSW is the home of Tin Shed Art.
Tin Shed Art is the passion of artist Alan Bayliss. It gets its name from its location in a corrugated iron garage and is where Bayliss's artworks are on display and for sale. The shed is next to the renovated Station Master's house that was built for Locksley Station in the early 20th century.
The collection of artworks can best be described as "eclectic", with no consistent theme or use of materials, apart from Alan's likening for Penguin Books. Many of the artworks on display are in the category of "found objects" and show the artist's ability to look at something that everyone else would ignore and thinking "I know what I can do with that". If there is a theme it's "Creativity and imagination".
Alan Bayliss previously had shops in the Blue Mountains and Bathurst, but a few years ago someone told him that the Station Master's cottage at Locksley was for sale and he thought "Why not?". He set up his studio in the garage and later decided to expand it to make a space for sales.
"The usual migration is to keep going further west," he said, "but I moved back towards the east. I don't regret the move at all and I can't imagine a more peaceful and lovely place to live. I've got the usual remote location problems like patchy mobile phone and Internet coverage, but the benefits of living here make the problems seem trivial. Some people might think that living just a few metres from a railway line would be a nuisance, but there's not much rail traffic and you soon get used to it."
Tin Shed Art is at 52 Locksley Station Road and is open between 10am and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, or other times by appointment. The phone number is 0456 365 560.
About Locksley
The town of Locksley was named for Edward Locke (1838-1903) and his private railway siding still exists, although these days it's only used for parking maintenance equipment. Apart from the Station Master's house the siding is all that is left of Locksley station.
Locksley (then called Dirty Swamp) was one of the first places where gold was discovered in NSW (1823), but the quantities weren't commercially useful. (The real gold rush came in 1851 with Hargrave's discovery of gold at Ophir.) The boom in Locksley came with the railway in the 1870s, opening up the area for farming and grazing. The name was originally Locke's Platform from 1872, and changed to Locksley in 1879.
Locksley is about 25 kilometres east of Bathurst next to the Fish River on the road to Tarana, and the 2021 census found a population of 55.
