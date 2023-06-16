"The usual migration is to keep going further west," he said, "but I moved back towards the east. I don't regret the move at all and I can't imagine a more peaceful and lovely place to live. I've got the usual remote location problems like patchy mobile phone and Internet coverage, but the benefits of living here make the problems seem trivial. Some people might think that living just a few metres from a railway line would be a nuisance, but there's not much rail traffic and you soon get used to it."