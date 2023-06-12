Everyone likes a paid job, but the truth is that Oberon, like most places, only keeps running because there are people willing to give up their time as volunteers, to work without pay for the benefit of other people.
This week's volunteer is Ceanne Barron, who gives up her spare time to work with the Rural Fire Service. The RFS is one of those groups we all hope we never need, but when we do need them they are there. Sometimes they are somewhere else, helping others, like the group from NSW RFS who are now in Canada assisting the local firefighters.
The NSW Rural Fire Service is the world's largest volunteer fire service, made up of more than 70,000 volunteers right across NSW. It was pointed out in a recent bush fire emergency that the RFS Commissioner had more people under his command than the combined numbers in all three defence forces, and this huge task force has to be ready at all times and can and must be mobilised more quickly than the Army would be expected to be.
Ceanne Barron is just one of the volunteers with the Oberon RFS, and the Oberon Review sat down with her before one of the regular Wednesday night training sessions.
Oberon Review: How long have you been a volunteer with the RFS?
Ceanne Barron: For about 15 years. It doesn't seem that long, but it's a good proportion of my life.
OR: What prompted you to join up?
CB: There were firefighters in my family so it seemed a natural choice. I grew up in a small town with not much to do and with all the usual temptations and frustrations. I think I originally joined to give my life some purpose and goals, but also to prove to myself and others that I could do something a bit different to the usual things that everyone else was doing.
OR: Do you do any other volunteer work?
CB: Like all mothers are supposed to do, I volunteer at my daughter's school, but with a full-time job and the RFS I don't have much time for anything else.
OR: Speaking of work, how does your employer react to you having another job where you can be called out at short notice at any time?
CB: They accept that in a real emergency I just have to go, but I try to be fair and balanced with them. If the RFS doesn't really need me immediately I try to stay at work. My boss understands the demands of the RFS, but we have to be reasonable and responsible on both sides.
OR: How does the volunteer work affect your family life, especially as it can be unpredictable.?
CB: I was doing this before I was married or had children, so it sort of came with me as a package. I think looking back that joining the RFS at a young age brought stability and purpose to my life, so in a way it helps with family life. The other volunteers here are part of my extended family, but in a different way than the usual relatives.
OR: Is they anything else you can think of?
CB: Not really. I've been doing this for so long now that it's a part of me that I can't imagine being without. What I would say is that more volunteers are always needed. Not everything happens on the trucks, so a range of skills are needed to support that. In any case, the RFS offers a lot of training. Nobody is expected to know everything when they start.
OR: Thank you for talking to us, Ceanne, and for taking time out from training the other volunteers here tonight.
Oberon RFS is always looking for more volunteers. You don't have to know anything, because training is given and you can be fitted into a variety of roles. Go along to the Fire Shed near the roundabout at the corner of Albion Street and O'Connell Road any Wednesday night after about 6:30 and introduce yourself.
The Oberon Review will be running interviews with volunteers over the next few weeks. If you are a volunteer in any capacity and would like your story told please get in touch.
