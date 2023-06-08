There will be some steam train excitement at Lithgow, Tarana and Bathurst on Friday, June 9.
The train is being ferried from Thirlmere in preparation for some trips out of Bathurst over the King's Birthday weekend, going from Thirlmere to Lithgow on Thursday.
On the Friday, the train will leave Lithgow at 9:55, passing through Wallerawang, Rydal and Brewongle on its way to arrive at Bathurst at 12:55.
As well as the three short stops, the train will be at Tarana station between 11am and midday for the reopening of the facilities at the station. The changes there include a renovation of the signal box, waiting room and ticket office plus the opening of the toilet block (something that will be welcomed by travellers on the XPT and the Bathurst Bullet).
Activities at Tarana start at 10:30, with the highlight being the arrival of the train to Bathurst. While there, visitors not planning on travelling to Bathurst can enjoy lunch and refreshments at the Tarana Hotel or Mumma Snow's Country Kitchen & General Store.
If you want to travel on the train you can board at Lithgow or Tarana, but be aware that it is a one-way trip so you will need a way to get back from Bathurst. Check with Bathurst railway station for return services. There are some buses between Bathurst and Lithgow but the only option for Tarana is the returning Dubbo XPT late in the afternoon.
Bookings for the train are essential ($40 from Lithgow, $20 from Tarana) and can be made through Transport Heritage NSW.
