Update
Services were restored late on Tuesday afternoon. The problem was caused by a power outage.
A Telstra spokesperson said "A power outage that was affecting our local mobile sites has been fixed and services are now back online. We're sorry if this messed with people's day and we worked to get everything back up and running as quickly as possible."
Earlier
Right now in Oberon, Telstra is reporting seven outages for different parts of the spectrum. Three 3G services are showing an estimated return date of June 19, so bad luck for anyone with an old phone.
Four 4G services are out, with three of them showing an estimated finish date of June 7 (but that's only tomorrow), and the other going until the day after that.
If you have a business that relies on walk-in trade this is probably just a minor inconvenience, but if you take appointments or phone orders, need to contact suppliers or you are just a journalist trying to set up interviews then it goes beyond inconvenient and becomes a major barrier to running your business or doing your job.
This isn't the first time this year that Oberon has lost mobile phone coverage and it's doubtful that Telstra will promise that it will be the last, but it is almost unbelievable that a town only about 100 kilometres from the centre of Sydney can lose phone coverage so often.
Sometimes there is talk of compensation but nobody can really know the cost of not getting or sending calls. Not all of those costs are monetary either, because it's impossible to put a price on not being able to ring the school to say you will be late picking up the kids or to call to check on a sick relative or all the other ways we expect to be able to use our phones at every time on every day.
The Oberon Review tried to ring Telstra for a comment but the call could not be connected.
