Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News

Oberon loses mobile phone coverage yet again

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated June 7 2023 - 9:20am, first published June 6 2023 - 2:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Update

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.