A free concert at O'Connell filled an afternoon very pleasantly

By Peter Bowditch
Updated June 6 2023 - 9:33am, first published 9:30am
O'Connell turned on perfect weather for a concert in a paddock on Saturday, June 3. It was a free show held at Clancy's Mud Hut which is in the process of being renovated, and the location suited the type of event very well. About a hundred people turned up to hear some local artists show yet again how much musical talent there is in this part of the world. With food supplied by the O'Connell Public School P&C, warm fires to stand around when the sun went down and an excellent line up of artists nobody was going to go home unsatisfied.

