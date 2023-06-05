O'Connell turned on perfect weather for a concert in a paddock on Saturday, June 3. It was a free show held at Clancy's Mud Hut which is in the process of being renovated, and the location suited the type of event very well. About a hundred people turned up to hear some local artists show yet again how much musical talent there is in this part of the world. With food supplied by the O'Connell Public School P&C, warm fires to stand around when the sun went down and an excellent line up of artists nobody was going to go home unsatisfied.
The show started with a performance by the Occa Rockers, a group of students from O'Connell Public School, led on this occasion by Chloe Swannell. If they are this good this young, the future of music in the area is in very good hands. The whole day was about local talent, and these kids show that there's no shortage of that coming along.
Emily Butler is no stranger to O'Connell Public School as she was a student there. She is talented both as a performer and composer. She had finished recording her latest songs just a few days before this concert so her musical career is well on the way.
Chloe Swannell came back on the stage to perform some of her own compositions.
"By singing only my own songs I don't risk doubling up on what anyone else is doing," she explained.
One song that was well received was about the pleasure of life in a small locality and the horror and crowds of big cities.
"I could never move back to a big city. Where would I find the sense of community and the friendliness that I see here today?" she asked.
Getting back to a group performance rather than solos, Everyday People showed the audience what a group of friends can do when they decide to make some music and have some fun.
There was even a bit of raucous punk to remind the crowd that there's a wide variety of music to suit every taste.
The sun was setting when Andy Nelson and Jon Wilby got up to entertain the crowd. Andy is well known in the local music world, and Jon is the go-to man when performers need someone to play some (any?) sort of stringed instrument, from mandolin to upright bass.
The light had faded by the time Smith & Jones took the stage. Sophie Jones reinforced previous comments about bringing the community together. "Look around the crowd and you'll see how important the sense of community is. We have to thank the organisers for giving us the opportunity to perform to what is essentially a home town audience." They performed their 2021 song "Home" which is all about that. Bass on the recording was played by Jon Wilby, and recording and production was by Kris Schubert who followed them on stage. Local community at work. Abby Smith apologised for now living in Lithgow, but she was forgiven.
The final act of the night was a scaled down version of The Safety Of Life At Sea, this time consisting only of guitar and vocals from Kris Schubert and bass by Lian Wong. Almost all the preceding acts had recorded at Kris's Boatshed studio in O'Connell at some time (at least one as recently as the week before). Local musicians recording locally! It doesn't get better than that.
Special thanks have to go to the O'Connell Public School P&C for providing food and refreshments throughout the event. A major contributor to the afternoon's enjoyment was the sound system and management by Mark Bradbury, who wandered around tirelessly with his iPad in hand making sure that what the audience heard was as good as it could get.
