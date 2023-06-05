The light had faded by the time Smith & Jones took the stage. Sophie Jones reinforced previous comments about bringing the community together. "Look around the crowd and you'll see how important the sense of community is. We have to thank the organisers for giving us the opportunity to perform to what is essentially a home town audience." They performed their 2021 song "Home" which is all about that. Bass on the recording was played by Jon Wilby, and recording and production was by Kris Schubert who followed them on stage. Local community at work. Abby Smith apologised for now living in Lithgow, but she was forgiven.