Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News

Another week of action for Oberton's women golfers

By Elizabeth Pollock
Updated June 6 2023 - 9:31am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the closure of the Club Championships the winner in Division One was Robyn Stapleton with Robyn Slattery second. There was a tie for Division Two, with both Joan Graham and Glennie McGrath the winners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.