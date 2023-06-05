With the closure of the Club Championships the winner in Division One was Robyn Stapleton with Robyn Slattery second. There was a tie for Division Two, with both Joan Graham and Glennie McGrath the winners.
The Championships were also held in conjunction with a Stroke event and the Monthly Medals. Robyn Slattery won the Monthly Medal for the second month in a row with a very nice score of 67. She also won the 54 hole Stableford event and the Stroke event as well the Putting, with 30 putts. Robyn Stapleton came in second with Joan Graham third.
Wednesday, June 14 will be a Stableford event, with the Golf N.S.W. 2 Person Ambrose event to be played on June 21, followed by another Stableford event on June 28.
The Friday golf saw Katie Graham win on a countback from Flo Spence with Elizabeth Pollock third.
