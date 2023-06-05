Oberon Review
Trivia night in Oberon raised welcome funds for a rare condition

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated June 6 2023 - 9:34am, first published 9:00am
Enjoying the night. From top left - Gemma, Pat, Shala, Clare, Patricia, Coedi, Kalya and Clare (again). Photos peter Bowditch
Oberon's generosity was on display on Saturday, May 27, when about 150 people gathered to raise $5,000 at a trivia charity night at Oberon Showground.

