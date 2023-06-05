Oberon's generosity was on display on Saturday, May 27, when about 150 people gathered to raise $5,000 at a trivia charity night at Oberon Showground.
The event was organised by the volunteers of Oberon Inner Wheel who are always looking for new members to spread the load. Inner Wheel is an organisation for women which complements the community service work of Rotary.
Like most trivia nights, the competition wasn't taken too seriously and as correct answers were available for a price nobody was quite sure that knowing the most was necessarily the way to winning. Questions were about Australian history and culture and when the correct answers were announced there were many cries of "I knew that!" closely followed by others at the table asking "Why didn't you know it when we were writing down our answers?".
Trivia contests are not only great fun but are good intellectual levellers, where contestants who think they are just there to make up the numbers can have correct answers pop into their heads from apparently nowhere and know-it-alls can be shown to be only right sometimes.
Following the trivia contest there was an emotional speech by Sarah Johnston from the Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics, the charity for which the event was being run.
Sarah's five-year-old son Ted suffers from Angelman Syndrome, described as "a genetic disorder causing delayed development, problems with speech and balance, intellectual disability, and, sometimes, seizures". The genetic cause is known, but any form of cure is still being sought.
"A cure for just one of the symptoms would be wonderful in itself," Johnston said.
"Just being able to speak a few words or take a few steps would change our lives."
Angelman Syndrome doesn't get the sort of attention that other medical conditions attract with only just over 2,000 published papers against the 350,000 on COVID or the million on diabetes, but this is a consequence of being a quite rare condition, with only about 500 cases in Australia. There are three clinical trials running in Australia which provide some hope that there might be progress.
"There is so much hope for a cure. With three clinical trials now in Australia and a global effort to work together to explore as many avenues as we can, scientists are not just hopeful, they are excited. So much hard work has been done and there's still so much hard work yet to do, but wheels are turning and research is advancing quickly," Sarah said.
Sarah was touched by the response on the night.
"I am really overwhelmed by the support that was shown. I left Oberon quite a few years ago. It really touched me deeply to see a swarm of people gather in support of Ted and those who live with Angelman Syndrome in the hope of finding a cure," she said
"It's really the most difficult speech I've ever given, watching the faces and emotion of people I grew up knowing. To see the reaction whilst I was talking about my son's condition and some of the hard times, and our story was something that will stay with me forever. It's such a blessing to have such a kind, generous and caring community that still support me even after I've been gone quite a few years."
Sarah's sister Clancy Pye provided the entertainment at the end of the evening. "We were very overwhelmed by the kindness, generosity and friendship from everyone in the room. I wish I could properly thank you all individually but just want you to know how grateful we are for your support for my nephew Ted, and all those living with Angelman Syndrome. It's very appreciated and very touching to have such a wonderful community supporting an organisation close to our hearts," Clancy said.
