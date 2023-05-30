If you think that Australia's Biggest Morning Tea has been going on forever you are almost right, because 2023 marks the 30th year that everyone has been getting together for a scone and a cuppa to raise money for the Cancer Council.
There were three Morning Teas around Oberon. The biggest and most lavish was at the Black Springs hall, where to add to the fun (and the fundraising) there were raffles and a competition to toss coins into a teapot. The general consensus was that as most players would have difficulty hitting the walls around the hall, nobody should plan on playing netball or basketball.
"I was up early making pikelets and it looks like I overdid things a bit," Black Springs resident Helen Hayden said.
"Still, it's better to have too much than too little. And what about my homemade blackberry jam?"
There was a much smaller display at the Oberon Pharmacy, cleverly placed so that people with nothing to do except wait to have prescriptions filled would be right in front of it. The Oberon Review arrived at a slack time but pharmacy staff said that there had been a good crowd earlier in the day.
The third Morning Tea was at the Oberon Library, again placed so that anyone browsing the shelves had to keep walking past it.
Two of the people having morning tea at the library were Wayne and Debra Baker, who had come from Newcastle.
"We might be a long way from home," Debra said.
"But you can't not support an appeal like this. Fighting cancer is important."
The Cancer Council works to provide education about cancer prevention and management, funds research into causes and treatments, and offers support services for cancer patients and their families. The Biggest Morning Tea is not only a fundraiser but gives an annual reminder of the widespread effect cancer has on society.
The appeal raised about $7 million across Australia, with Oberon making a contribution out of proportion to the town's population. It is often said that the people of Oberon are generous with a good response to calls for help and this event showed that once again residents have answered the call.
The other major fundraising activity of the Cancer Council is Daffodil Day on August 31, but donations at any time are welcome and are always put to good use.
