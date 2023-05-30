Oberon Review
Oberon was generous for the Cancer Council's morning tea

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated May 30 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 3:30pm
If you think that Australia's Biggest Morning Tea has been going on forever you are almost right, because 2023 marks the 30th year that everyone has been getting together for a scone and a cuppa to raise money for the Cancer Council.

