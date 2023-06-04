Oberon Review
Women golfers had a setback because of the cold, but golf goes on

By Elizabeth Pollock
Updated June 6 2023 - 9:34am, first published June 5 2023 - 8:59am
Because of thick ice on most of the greens the ladies were unable to play the third round of the Club Championships on May 24. The final round was scheduled to be played on Wednesday. May 31, and it was decided that we would only play a 54 hole competition, instead of 72 holes, so that the Championships did not drag on for too long.

