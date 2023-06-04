Because of thick ice on most of the greens the ladies were unable to play the third round of the Club Championships on May 24. The final round was scheduled to be played on Wednesday. May 31, and it was decided that we would only play a 54 hole competition, instead of 72 holes, so that the Championships did not drag on for too long.
Wednesday, June 7, will be the usual 18 hole Stroke round for the Monthly Medal, kindly sponsored by Bowyer and Livermore, and also the fifth round of the Golf N.S.W, Medal.
There will be plenty of golfing action over the next few weeks. June 14 will be a Stableford event, with the Golf N.S.W. Two Person Ambrose event to be played on the June 21, followed by another Stableford event on June 28.
