Oberon Public School held its annual school athletics carnival in May at the Oberon Recreation Ground. All students in Kindergarten to Year 6 spent the day participating in track and field events with K-2 children taking time out to enjoy the organised novelty events. Despite the very cold conditions and a slight interruption, a great day was had by all with all students displaying excellent sportsmanship, house spirit and school spirit. Congratulations to Matt Rounds who broke the 9 years boys 100m record in a time of 15:50. The previous record of 15:69 had been in place for 23 years! Congratulations to Hampton who was the winning house.
Our 2023 Athletics Champions are: Senior Girls Champion: Shania Kelly. Equal Runners up: Lilly Fitzpatrick, Mia Holden, Lily Griffiths and Savannah Saville. Senior Boys Champion: Ryder Saul. Runner up: Charlie Christie-Johnston. 11 Yr Girl Champion: Cattleya Maloney. Runner up: Manithira Beatton. 11 Yr Boy Champion: Marshall Taylor. Runner up: Pat Cole. Junior Girl Champion: Lexi Booth. Equal Runner up: Gabrielle Eiler and Maisy Christie-Johnston. Junior Boy Champion: Tye Newstead. Equal Runner up: Brayden Hinchcliffe and Aiden Odobasic.
Congratulations to Maggie, Darcy, Oliver and Cooper who have progressed to the next round of the CWA Public Speaking competition. These students will travel to Orange to compete against the representatives from other schools in the district. We wish them the best of luck and cant wait to hear about their experiences.
Each year the Australian Library and Information Association select a picture book to be read simultaneously to students all over the country in National Simultaneous Storytime. This year our students enjoyed an online reading of the book The Speedy Sloth written by Rebecca Young and Heath McKenzie. Over two million students were involved.
Year 5 enjoyed a wonderful experience day at St Stanislaus College and Mackillop College.
On Friday, May 26, the School Captains braved the cold in Oberon Street to let people know that St Josephs is taking enrollments for 2024
Oberon High School students were invited to attend the Sorry Day Morning Tea at the Neighbourhood Centre on Friday, May 26. Also present were representative from St Josephs' Catholic School, Oberon Council and community members. Lauren Roels did a very moving Acknowledgment of Country, while Martika and Trai Davies talked about the importance of Sorry Day and what it means to them. Lauren, Martika and Trai are members of our newly formed Aboriginal Student Committee which will be looking at ways to celebrate and recognise Aboriginal culture and education at Oberon High School.
The school competed in a thrilling match against Lithgow High in the Open Boys Volleyball, dominating the court and emerging victorious, winning two sets to nil. In another intense battle, the boys faced off against Canobolas High and went down two sets to nil. The next match against Orange High was challenging and despite their best efforts, unfortunately lost two sets to nil. The students demonstrated true sportsmanship throughout the day.
