Oberon Public School held its annual school athletics carnival in May at the Oberon Recreation Ground. All students in Kindergarten to Year 6 spent the day participating in track and field events with K-2 children taking time out to enjoy the organised novelty events. Despite the very cold conditions and a slight interruption, a great day was had by all with all students displaying excellent sportsmanship, house spirit and school spirit. Congratulations to Matt Rounds who broke the 9 years boys 100m record in a time of 15:50. The previous record of 15:69 had been in place for 23 years! Congratulations to Hampton who was the winning house.