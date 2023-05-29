The May winner of the Garden Showcase isn't your normal front yard with a street frontage in Oberon township. It's a small farm that has been landscaped and planted to make a large garden where the most significant plants are deciduous trees.
The garden belongs to Brian and Kathy Beesley and can be found at 2784 Abercrombie Road (south of Black Springs on the way to Goulburn).
Brian and Kathy moved to the location about 15 years ago, although they had owned the land for some time before that. "We had always loved the area, and there's no way we would ever move back to Sydney," Kathy said.
"Mobile phone coverage here is dreadful, but if that's all we have to complain about we're lucky. One day it will be fixed."
As the garden relies on deciduous trees, late autumn is probably not the best time to see how beautiful it can look. Unfortunately, a week can make a big difference at this time of the year, so the photos here do not show it at its best.
"The trees we have here will always look their best when covered with new growth in spring or when covered with coloured leaves in early autumn," Brian said.
"Every gardener has to live with seasonal plants. Those weeks of the year when everything is perfect make up for times like now when there's not much to see.
"We won one month last year, and we are very pleased to be selected again."
A message from the Oberon Garden Club
The Oberon Garden Showcase is supported by the Oberon Council with a $100 shop local voucher for the month's winner. If you see (or own!) a garden which you think is worthy of nomination for Showcase, contact Lexi (0410 530 698), Rosalie (0413 360 800) or Susan (0438 264 857).
If you think you have a nice garden please don't be shy, and if someone from the Garden Club contacts you to say that your garden is the month's winner, accept the honour.
You put a lot of work into it so there's no reason not to be rewarded or have people admire it. All judging is done from the street and people are told to do their looking from the same place, so winning won't bring a crowd of people around to trample your flower beds.
