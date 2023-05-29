Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News

Oberon Tigers lose to Canowindra in Woodbridge Cup Round 6

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated May 29 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The try at the end of the first half brought the scores to 16 all. Photo Peter Bowditch
The try at the end of the first half brought the scores to 16 all. Photo Peter Bowditch

The Tigers v Tigers (Oberon v Canowindra) match on May 27 was Round 6 of the 2023 Woodbridge Cup and was played in arctic conditions at Oberon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.