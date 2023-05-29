The Tigers v Tigers (Oberon v Canowindra) match on May 27 was Round 6 of the 2023 Woodbridge Cup and was played in arctic conditions at Oberon.
Oberon got off to an early start and were leading at the end of the first half. At least that's what everyone seeing 16 to 12 on the scoreboard though. Canowindra had a different opinion, going over for a try as the hooter was sounding. The referee thought about the timing for a few seconds and decided that the game was still running until the hooter stopped and awarded the try. A conversion saw the official result after the first half go to 18 to 16 Canowindra's way.
The disappointment at this sudden change of fortune seemed to affect the Oberon players, who failed to put any points on the scoreboard during the second half. Canowindra went in for three more tries, winning the match by 30 points to 16.
The results leave Canowindra at third place on the Woodbridge Cup ladder, a position retained from the previous week. Oberon has dropped from fourth to seventh, but there are still a lot of matches to go in the competition so last year's fourth on the ladder and getting to the grand final are still strong possibilities.
While the Canowindra Tigers should be congratulated on their win, everyone at the match should also be congratulated, both players and spectators, for standing or playing out in the open on one of the coldest days of the year. Conditions were not pleasant for anyone (except maybe for people watching from their cars). That new grandstand promised for the new sports complex will certainly be welcome when it arrives.
The next match for the Oberon Tigers First Grade team will be against the Trundle Boomers at Berryman Oval in Trundle on Saturday, June 3. The Boomers have taken Oberon's place at Number 4 on the season ladder, giving Oberon a good incentive to fight back for a win.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.