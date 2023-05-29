Oberon got off to an early start and were leading at the end of the first half. At least that's what everyone seeing 16 to 12 on the scoreboard though. Canowindra had a different opinion, going over for a try as the hooter was sounding. The referee thought about the timing for a few seconds and decided that the game was still running until the hooter stopped and awarded the try. A conversion saw the official result after the first half go to 18 to 16 Canowindra's way.