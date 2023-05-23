The Oberon Tigers had another big win at Molong on May 21, coming out 56 to 10 over the Molong Bulls and giving the Oberon team its second win of the season (the Woodbridge Cup web site shows a third win, but the other team forfeited so it doesn't affect competition results). The Tigers now occupy fourth place on the season ladder. It is probably significant that the only teams to beat them (Manildra and Condobolin) are leading the competition.
What is noticeable this season is the high scores by the winning teams. With the exception of the match against Manildra (7-0), all Tigers matches have seen one side scoring 48 points and upwards. This trend continues across the entire Woodbridge Cup competition, with the winning score only dropping below 30 a couple of times and in one case being 80 points. Spectators certainly can't complain about a lack of action on the field.
While a win is always welcome there is always room for improvement. When asked immediately after the match if he was happy with the win, Captain/Coach Abel Lefaoseu replied "Not really."
"Our ball handling was sloppy and we didn't have enough control when we had possession," he said.
"We have a lot of work to do at training to improve the way we play, but that's what training is for. Disappointing results, even if we win, show us where to get better."
The statistics for the competition back this up. Despite the high match scores only one player has scored two tries (Robby Walsh). He is only one of three Tigers players in the top 20 points scorers. This shows that there is a breadth and depth to the Tigers (there were 11 try scorers in the first match of the season), but this might not be enough when up against the stronger teams, as shown by the 48-4 loss to Condobolin on May 6. Getting all that talent to play together as a team must be the coaching challenge for the rest of the season.
The next round on May 27 sees the Oberon Tigers at home against the Canowindra Tigers. Supporters of both sides will have to avoid shouting "Go Tigers" otherwise everyone will get confused. The two teams occupy positions three and four on the ladder, so it might be a match where both sides are more evenly matched.
