Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News

Oberon Tigers have another big win in the Woodbridge Cup

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated May 23 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Oberon Tigers had another big win at Molong on May 21, coming out 56 to 10 over the Molong Bulls and giving the Oberon team its second win of the season (the Woodbridge Cup web site shows a third win, but the other team forfeited so it doesn't affect competition results). The Tigers now occupy fourth place on the season ladder. It is probably significant that the only teams to beat them (Manildra and Condobolin) are leading the competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.