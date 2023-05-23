The statistics for the competition back this up. Despite the high match scores only one player has scored two tries (Robby Walsh). He is only one of three Tigers players in the top 20 points scorers. This shows that there is a breadth and depth to the Tigers (there were 11 try scorers in the first match of the season), but this might not be enough when up against the stronger teams, as shown by the 48-4 loss to Condobolin on May 6. Getting all that talent to play together as a team must be the coaching challenge for the rest of the season.