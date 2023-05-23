The annual Waste 2 Art Competition is on again this year. The theme for the year is Textiles and Fast Fashions. Australia is one of the highest consumers of textiles per capita in the world, but any recycled medium, for example metal and wood, will qualify to enter. The competition is a project of Netwaste and has been running for 19 years.
Friends of Oberon Library are awarding an additional Junior and Senior Prize for metalwork to encourage local metal workers to enter.
Last year, Oberon had seven entries that made it through to the finals, with Oberon Children's Centre being Highly Commended for their "Under the Sea" sculpture. Winning with bubble wrap shows that ingenuity and imagination are rewarded regardless of the materials or media used. The objective of the competition is to highlight recycling and the reuse of waste, plus reducing the amount.
"This community art exhibition and competition aims to educate, inform and challenge the way we look at waste," Netwaste says.
Judges for the 2023 competition are Sandy Fullerton and Phil Spark.
Sandy Fullerton forms a design team with husband Tom specialising in embroidery textile mediums, today exploring art and upcycling wastage into artisan products.
They designed and created the embroidery for the Star Wars Wedding dress worn by Padme Amidala in George Lucas's Movie "Attack of the Clones" shot at Fox Studios in Sydney.
Their body of work includes Andrew Lloyd Weber's Phantom of the Opera, various fashion houses and the mitre worn by Pope Benedict XVI on World Youth Day in Sydney 2008.
Phil Spark began his metal career building lightweight bicycle frames. He now specializes in architectural metal work, constructing an amazing bridge from discarded shopping trolleys! More striking examples are the History Avenue sculptures lining Inch Street in Lithgow.
Examples of both Sandy Fullerton's colourful textile pieces and Phil Sparks' challenging work will be on display at the Exhibition.
The exhibition of entries will be on display between 10am and 4pm at the Oberon Masonic Lodge from Friday May 26 to Tuesday May 30 (closed on Sunday). The presentation of awards will be at the Lodge at 5pm on Tuesday, May 30, and everyone is welcome.
Finalists across the region will be on display in the Platform Arts Hub at Blayney from July 22.
