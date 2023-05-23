Oberon Review
2023 Waste 2 Art competition highlights the amount of waste in our bins

By Peter Bowditch
Updated May 23 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 5:00pm
Sandy and Tom Fullerton know all about recycling textiles. Photo supplied
The annual Waste 2 Art Competition is on again this year. The theme for the year is Textiles and Fast Fashions. Australia is one of the highest consumers of textiles per capita in the world, but any recycled medium, for example metal and wood, will qualify to enter. The competition is a project of Netwaste and has been running for 19 years.

