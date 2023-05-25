The Oberon High Senior girls' volleyball team took part in the Western Volleyball knockout. The girls were off to a flying start beating Gulgong in straight sets. We then played Cobar and went set for set coming back from a 14-9 deficit to win. Game three was against the red-hot Blayney High. Oberon won the first set but went on to lose the match which meant we finished second in our pool. Unfortunately we went down in the semis which means we finished equal third.