Oberon's three schools keep making education interesting.

By Peter Bowditch
Updated May 26 2023 - 10:39am, first published 9:52am
Oberon High School

During Visual Arts in term 1 at Oberon High School, Year 8 students have been working on their masterpieces to enter into the Waste 2 Art exhibition. This exhibition is open to all local residents who reside in the NetWaste region. It engages the community and showcases creative works made from reused and recyclable waste materials. This year the theme is textiles and fast fashion. The local exhibition is held on 26th, 27th and 29th of May at The Masonic Lodge, 70 Oberon St, Oberon. Award presentation evening, 30th May at 5pm.

