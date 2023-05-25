During Visual Arts in term 1 at Oberon High School, Year 8 students have been working on their masterpieces to enter into the Waste 2 Art exhibition. This exhibition is open to all local residents who reside in the NetWaste region. It engages the community and showcases creative works made from reused and recyclable waste materials. This year the theme is textiles and fast fashion. The local exhibition is held on 26th, 27th and 29th of May at The Masonic Lodge, 70 Oberon St, Oberon. Award presentation evening, 30th May at 5pm.
The Oberon High Senior girls' volleyball team took part in the Western Volleyball knockout. The girls were off to a flying start beating Gulgong in straight sets. We then played Cobar and went set for set coming back from a 14-9 deficit to win. Game three was against the red-hot Blayney High. Oberon won the first set but went on to lose the match which meant we finished second in our pool. Unfortunately we went down in the semis which means we finished equal third.
Last week, Stage 3 students from Oberon Public School travelled to Point Wolstoncroft Sport and Recreation Camp. The year 5 and 6 students stayed for three nights and had a fantastic time. They participated in a variety of activities, including rock climbing, sailing, kayaking, paddle-boarding, archery and damper making. Night activities were lots of fun and included a trivia night. Students built resilience, fostered friendships, developed new skills and made lifelong memories.
Year 6 students have received their Year 6 shirts and they look fantastic! Year 6 are proudly wearing them and it marks a significant milestone in their primary education.
In Kinder over the last week we have been very busy learning! We made our own tacos to celebrate cultures from around the world in History. We have also been working with the new syllabus really closely, in particular the Combining and Separating Quantities strand. We are confident with addition and subtraction to and from 10 and have enjoyed playing Mrs Beale in our daily Race to Zero game!
We had a wonderful week celebrating Catholic Schools Week. We had Coolah Cross Country, our Athletics carnival and on Friday our students came together in family groups for a Trivia afternoon. What a fun way to celebrate Catholic Schools Week 2023!
Many thanks to Mawhoods SUPA IGA and the Oberon community for their very generous donation of $3435 to the schools of Oberon through their Community Chest program. The $687 donation to our school will help provide resources to support our students.
