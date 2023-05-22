Friday, May 19, saw 46 knitters and crocheters assembled in the foyer of the Malachi Gilmore Hall to make lap rugs that can be used by members of Malachi audiences on cold Oberon nights. Fourteen of the knitters came by bus from Goulburn.
The Knit-in was organised by Lexi Kellam and Lynne Webb for the Oberon U3A Fleece, Fibre, Felt and Yarn Group.
The balls of natural raw wool had been spun last October using wool supplied by Cress Dawson of Mount Olive. The spinners at the time shared the Malachi foyer with the weaving of extensions to the Grand Drape.
The newly completed Grand Drape is now hanging in the proscenium arch. This theatre curtain was created last October by Emma Shepherd of Sundance Studio, who wove 26 metres of custom designed fully wool woven fabric into a geometric pattern on an eight shaft loom. The loom was set up in the foyer of the theatre and the weaving was completed in a fortnight.
Lexi returned the following day for a Master Class in spinning. A group of total novices were each set up in the Malachi foyer with a spinning wheel and given lessons.
Like anything done by a well practised expert, spinning looks easy until you have to do it yourself. Using one hand to prepare the fleece and the other to feed it to the wheel with just the right speed and tension while pedalling the wheel at the right rate sounds like too many things to do at once, but by the end of the afternoon everyone had an idea of how to do it.
Inquiries about where to buy a wheel and the likely cost showed that the participants had learnt enough to want to learn more.
