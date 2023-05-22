Oberon Review
A group of knitters gathered at the Malachi to make knee rugs

By Peter Bowditch
Updated May 22 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 3:57pm
Emma Shepherd weaving her magic. Photo Peter Bowditch
Friday, May 19, saw 46 knitters and crocheters assembled in the foyer of the Malachi Gilmore Hall to make lap rugs that can be used by members of Malachi audiences on cold Oberon nights. Fourteen of the knitters came by bus from Goulburn.

