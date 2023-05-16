The impact of the single lane operation of Jenolan Caves Road at Hampton on Oberon's tourist and commercial activities can't be overstated, but the anomaly is that Jenolan Caves Road is a state road, so maintenance is the responsibility of Transport for NSW. Also, the damaged section is in the Lithgow City Council area so Oberon Council couldn't do anything even if they wanted to. These things don't and won't stop Oberon Council making submissions to TFNSW, but the cost of repairs isn't anything that Oberon can budget for.