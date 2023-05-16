Oberon Review
Oberon Council is working on its budget for 2023-24

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated May 16 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 10:32am
The news media has been full of budget news recently, but the federal budget isn't the only financial plan that affects everyone. Local councils are also required to announce their income and spending plans and Oberon Council is in the process of finalising the budget for 2023-24.

