The news media has been full of budget news recently, but the federal budget isn't the only financial plan that affects everyone. Local councils are also required to announce their income and spending plans and Oberon Council is in the process of finalising the budget for 2023-24.
The proposals have been presented to ratepayers and residents at a series of public meetings where comments and suggestions have been welcomed. As would be expected the big concern from the public is the state of the roads, with particular emphasis on Jenolan Caves Road.
Oberon Mayor Mark Kellam summed up the budget:
"The draft budget has a cash deficit of about $55,000 which is very manageable relative to our income of $33,500,000.
"There is a very substantial capital works program for roads and community infrastructure including major road works on Lowes Mount Road and Arkstone Road. Council expects to commence construction of a new Sewage Treatment Plant in 2023/24 as well as commencing construction of the new Community Sporting Complex."
Here are the main features of the proposed budget.
Income
Total income for the year from all sources is estimated to be $33.5 million. The majority of the income will be from government grants for operating and capital expenses ($20 million) with rates bringing in $7 million and user charges $5.3 million.
Expenditure
Total balance sheet operating expenses come to $20.5 million, with employee benefits ($6.3 million) the top cost as expected. The figure also includes $5.3 million allowance for depreciation and amortisation, which doesn't affect cash flow.
The biggest item of capital expenditure is road maintenance at about $11 million, with the replacement of the sewage treatment plant at just under $10 million just behind it.
Note about roads
The impact of the single lane operation of Jenolan Caves Road at Hampton on Oberon's tourist and commercial activities can't be overstated, but the anomaly is that Jenolan Caves Road is a state road, so maintenance is the responsibility of Transport for NSW. Also, the damaged section is in the Lithgow City Council area so Oberon Council couldn't do anything even if they wanted to. These things don't and won't stop Oberon Council making submissions to TFNSW, but the cost of repairs isn't anything that Oberon can budget for.
Financial outcome
A small deficit of about $55,000 is predicted. This is not seen as a problem and small changes throughout the year could change it either way.
An unexpected expense increase was announced after the budget papers were compiled. On April 28 the state government increased the Emergency Services Levy which funds the RFS, SES and Fire & Rescue. The proposed increase to Oberon's contribution is $151,000 per year and negotiations are ongoing, considering the very late notice of the change.
Rate increase
There will be an average rate increase of 3.7 per cent across all ratepayers. This rise is approved by Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal and partially makes up for the 7.8 per cent inflation over the last year. Council could have made a case for a larger increase, as some councils have done, but chose to stay within the IPART guidelines.
What happens next?
The final documents will be presented to the June 20 Ordinary Council Meeting for adoption.
Community feedback will be received at Council until 4.00pm on Friday June 2. Submissions can be emailed to council@oberon.nsw.gov.au or handed to the Customer Service staff at the Administration Office.
