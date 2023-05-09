Oberon Review
Bank closures are affecting regional towns. Is Oberon next?

By Peter Bowditch
Updated May 11 2023 - 3:52pm, first published May 10 2023 - 9:57am
If you had received an after tax income of seventeen billion dollars over the last six months would you think that you needed to reel in the household budget to save money? Maybe it wasn't just you, and there were four families in your street getting $3.8 billion, $5.2 billion, $4 billion and another at $4 billion?

