One of the ways the banks are cutting costs is to close branches in regional areas. Oberon is lucky in that we still have three banks operating here, but for how long? NAB has a list of 84 branches that have a doubtful future (and yes, one of them is Oberon), ANZ and Westpac don't have a branches here but they have gone quiet about their plans, CBA might have appointed a new manager to the Oberon branch but their plan for the future of regional branches is also unclear.