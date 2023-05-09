Congratulations to our talented student Lauren Roels on being selected for the CHS Western Rugby League team! Lauren will be playing as a forward in her first game in Wollongong on Monday 22nd May. We are extremely proud of her hard work and dedication to the sport. Lauren also attends a development course conducted by Australian Jillaroos Coach, Karen Stuart. This is a fantastic opportunity for Lauren to hone her skills and learn from one of the best in the business.