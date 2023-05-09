Oberon Review
It's not just the Three Rs that students need to learn - there are social skills as well

By Peter Bowditch
Updated May 11 2023 - 3:46pm, first published May 9 2023 - 4:26pm
Oberon Public School

Public speaking is never easy. Oberon Public School 3/4S students have been preparing a two minute speech, improving communication skills, boosting confidence and developing leadership skills. All students were courageous in standing up in front of their peers and sharing their carefully constructed and practised speeches.

