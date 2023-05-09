Public speaking is never easy. Oberon Public School 3/4S students have been preparing a two minute speech, improving communication skills, boosting confidence and developing leadership skills. All students were courageous in standing up in front of their peers and sharing their carefully constructed and practised speeches.
After arriving safely at Point Wolstoncroft, our stage 3 students have enjoyed their first round of activities which included; archery, frisbee golf, bushwalking and damper making. Teachers and students are having a fabulous time and looking forward to more fun and adventure over the coming days.
Oberon High School Debating Club has been preparing for the upcoming Premier's Debating Challenge in term 2. Students have been working hard, researching and practicing to develop strong arguments and counter-arguments. We're excited to compete with some of the best debaters from around the region.
READ MORE:
Congratulations to our talented student Lauren Roels on being selected for the CHS Western Rugby League team! Lauren will be playing as a forward in her first game in Wollongong on Monday 22nd May. We are extremely proud of her hard work and dedication to the sport. Lauren also attends a development course conducted by Australian Jillaroos Coach, Karen Stuart. This is a fantastic opportunity for Lauren to hone her skills and learn from one of the best in the business.
FACTS Day was held at Charles Sturt University - Bathurst Campus last Friday. Senior students, accompanied by Mrs Fitzpatrick and Mr Peter O'Neill, attended this comprehensive showcase of careers and post school studies.
Students attended either a presentation by the University Admission Centre or Training Services NSW. Then they had time to speak with the various representatives and collect information that was specifically useful to them. The students engaged well with presenters and stall holders with some finding a new direction and added enthusiasm for a pathway after the HSC. Students were great ambassadors for our school.
We were certainly blessed with a beautiful day for our Athletics Carnival. All students participated with great enthusiasm and it was great to witness them encouraging each other along the way. A huge thank you to Mrs Beale for her coordination of the day.
Mea Culpa and an apology - A photograph in the Oberon Review said "St Patrick's" instead of "St Joseph's" in the caption. It has been fixed in the online version of the story.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.