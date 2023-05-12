If you think you have a nice garden please don't be shy, and if someone from the Garden Club contacts you to say that your garden is the month's winner, accept the honour. You put a lot of work into it so there's no reason not to be rewarded or have people admire it. All judging is done from the street and people are told to do their looking from the same place, so winning won't bring a mob of people around to trample your flower beds.