April's Garden Showcase winner isn't the usual residential front yard. It's the gardens outside the Big Trout Motel. The space for gardening isn't as big as the average front yard but that doesn't matter. What matters is the use of the available space and how good the result looks.
There's a lot to do when running a motel and finding time to work on the garden outside might be a problem, so having an attractive garden at the gateway to Oberon is something that everyone in town should appreciate. That great big fish certainly attracts attention, but it's complemented by what surrounds it.
Motel owner Pav Ratnam loves her garden. "I'm disappointed that the snow damaged some of the flowers, "she said.
"Still, they will grow back and any garden changes with the seasons."
Ms Ratnam and her husband have been running the motel for about three years now and have loved every minute of it. "Of course we get people wanting to book when the snow is about," she said.
"But that's a problem for everyone in hospitality. People who stayed this weekend were happy, even though it was only a light fall."
With winter approaching, the colours and flowers will change across the region so there should be no shortage of candidates for future winners of the garden showcase. One of the attractions of Oberon is the view of gardens from the streets.
"It was lovely to win this, "Ms Ratnam said.
"Even though the gardens aren't looking their best right now."
The Oberon Garden Showcase is supported by the Oberon Council with a $100 shop local voucher for the month's winner. If you see (or own!) a garden which you think is worthy of nomination for Showcase, contact Lexi (0410 530 698), Rosalie (0413 360 800) or Susan (0438 264 857) by April 15.
"I'll be using my voucher to buy some more plants for the garden," Ms Ratnam said, and this seems a perfect way to spend the award.
"I'll wait until Spring, when I can make everything more colourful."
One of her plans is to use the area under the Big Trout fish to extend the garden. Filling the area with soil won't work because there will be no drainage, so it will be done by using some large pots strategically placed around the area.
If you think you have a nice garden please don't be shy, and if someone from the Garden Club contacts you to say that your garden is the month's winner, accept the honour. You put a lot of work into it so there's no reason not to be rewarded or have people admire it. All judging is done from the street and people are told to do their looking from the same place, so winning won't bring a mob of people around to trample your flower beds.
Everyone is encouraged to look at the winning gardens, but please stay on the footpath and only look from the street.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.