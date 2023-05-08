Oberon Review
Burraga general store has reopened after a few months away

By Peter Bowditch
Haley and Michelle Williams are ready to serve the customers now that the store is open again. Photo Peter Bowditch
The village of Burraga has a population of about 80, served by a small store for take-away food, fuel, postal services and a limited range of groceries. The store has been closed for several months, forcing residents to go to Oberon (100km round trip) or Bathurst (140km) for anything they needed.

