The village of Burraga has a population of about 80, served by a small store for take-away food, fuel, postal services and a limited range of groceries. The store has been closed for several months, forcing residents to go to Oberon (100km round trip) or Bathurst (140km) for anything they needed.
The Burraga General Store and Takeaway has reopened. The first day of business was Monday, May 8, and a few locals turned up expressing their delight that a town institution was back.
The store is being run by long term Burraga residents Michelle and Haley Williams.
Read more:
"I sort of retired from my city job but I wanted to keep busy, and running a small shop in a country town was one of the options" Michelle said.
"We looked at various towns like Cowra, but it became obvious that the place to go to was the place we knew well, so we're back in Burraga."
It's obviously very early days yet, but business will inevitably increase as the locals find out that they can refuel their vehicles without having to use half a tank of fuel to do it and they can just "duck to the shop" when they run out of milk.
"We didn't expect to be rushed off our feet on the first day," Michelle said.
"The town needs the store and we know that a lot of tourists pass through here. It might be a retirement project, but we're here to stay.
"The locals have been wonderful with their support. The previous operator of the store took much of the fittings away when he left, but with the generosity of the locals and places like the Burraga Sport and Recreation Club we've been able to get almost everything we need. There's a lot more to do, but we'll get it done."
The real surge will come from the tourists who pass through Burraga on weekend drives. The amount of traffic is surprising for a place that is literally in the middle of nowhere, but there is a well used tourist route across Oberon, Black Springs, Burraga, Rockley and Bathurst and now the travellers have another place to buy a burger, top up the tank and have a rest stop on the way.
The town of Burraga was established in the late 19th century to house the workers at the nearby copper mine, and at one time had about 500 residents. The mine is long gone, although the chimney at the smelter and a few slag heaps remain. The lasting legacy of the mine is the Burraga Dam on Thompson's Creek, which is a popular camping and fishing site.
To get to Burraga from Oberon you go straight ahead at the crossroads in Black Springs and turn right at the end of that road. It's a pleasant drive, and now you can get a meal and a coffee at the end of the trip. Take the fish and chips or the burger back to the dam for a perfect day out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.