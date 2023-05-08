Oberon Review
Toole axed as leader of the Nationals: here's a look back at his history

May 8 2023 - 4:55pm
PAUL Toole, Member for Bathurst, has been axed as leader of the NSW National party, with Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders to take over the National's leadership following a party room meeting on Monday afternoon. Here's a look back at Paul Toole's political history.

