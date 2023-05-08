Toole axed as leader of the Nationals: here's a look back at his history

PAUL Toole, Member for Bathurst, has been axed as leader of the NSW National party, with Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders to take over the National's leadership following a party room meeting on Monday afternoon. Here's a look back at Paul Toole's political history.
Prior to entering state Parliament, Paul Toole was a primary school teacher for almost 20 years. He became a member of the then Evans Shire Council in 1995, which later amalgamated with Bathurst City Council. He became Bathurst Regional Council's first deputy mayor in 2005 and then mayor in 2007.
March 26, 2011 - Elected as Member for Bathurst
THE Nationals' Paul Toole is the new Member for Bathurst following a landslide result in the March 26 election. The state Electoral Commission website showed the Bathurst mayor recorded a record swing of almost 38 per cent to wrest the seat from the Labor Party for the first time since 1991.
April 22, 2014 - Announced as Minister for Local Government
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole has been announced as the Minister for Local Government in Mike Baird's new cabinet. The promotion as part of a wider reshuffle of the cabinet by the new Premier.
"I think I was chosen to be the Minister for Local Government because of the hard work I've been doing in my electorate and because of my local government experience which will help me in the portfolio," he said at the time.
"It's also about renewal, and freshening up the government.
"Five new ministers have been brought into the cabinet to bring in some energy and help transform NSW."
March 29, 2016 - Toole returns as Member for Bathurst
Paul Toole comfortably returns as the Member for Bathurst, earning his second four-year term in state Parliament. Mr Toole pulled well ahead of his rivals right from the start of counting of votes shortly after polls closed at 6pm. At 8pm, on the day of the election, with about 28 per cent of the Bathurst vote counted, Mr Toole had secured 56.62 per cent of the primary vote, ahead of Country Labor's Cassandra Coleman (30.34 per cent) and The Greens' Tracey Carpenter (9.55 per cent).
March 23, 2019 - Toole is re-elected as the member for Bathurst for the third time
Paul Toole has been re-elected as the member for Bathurst for the third time. As of 8.45pm on election night, Saturday, March 23, the Nationals Party member had received 53.3 per cent of the first preference votes and 67.2 per cent of the preference count. By Sunday night, the Nationals' candidate had received 56 per cent of the first preference votes and around 67 per cent on two-candidate preferred.
Mr Toole said he was amazed to see the level of support he got from the electorate.
"It's an amazing result," he said. "This is not just me alone, this is my team, this is my staff," he said.
March 26, 2021 - Toole reflects on ten years in the job
Back in 2011, Paul Toole was swept into state Parliament on the back of a record swing not seen before nor since in NSW. It was a case of the stars aligning for the former primary school teacher and three-times Bathurst mayor when he finally announced in September 2010 that he intended to contest the seat of Bathurst at the 2011 state election.
Mr Toole had already proved himself an impossibly popular local politician after securing about 50 per cent of the primary vote at the 2007 Bathurst Regional Council election and pulling four members of his five-member ticket into the chamber with him.
And just three weeks after Mr Toole announced his candidacy, his path to Macquarie Street became much clearer when the long-serving Labor Member for Bathurst Gerard Martin announced he was retiring after 12 years in parliament.
Mr Toole not only won the seat of Bathurst on March 26, 2011 - he won in it in a landslide.
The 36.5 per cent swing to the Nationals in Bathurst was the largest swing ever recorded in a NSW election and Mr Toole won every booth across the electorate, including traditional Labor heartland booths in Lithgow and Wallerawang.
And it meant the Toole family would finally walk the halls of state parliament after his grandfather Jack contested the seat of Bathurst for the Liberals in 1956 and lost, and his father Trevor fought the seat for the Nationals in 1994 and also fell short.
As he marks his 10-year anniversary in parliament, Mr Toole said he could not have achieved any of it without the support of his family.
While his parents have always been big supporters of his career, Mr Toole said his wife Jo had shouldered a heavy burden during his time in parliament.
October 6, 2021
He's been a school teacher at Assumption School, mayor of Bathurst and our state member for the past 10 years, and now Paul Toole will assume the mantle of the second-highest ranking minister in state government: deputy premier.
Mr Toole was sworn in as the 19th deputy premier of NSW on Wednesday after securing the NSW Nationals leadership in a party room ballot, defeating Oxley MP Melinda Pavey convincingly at a vote of 15 to three. He succeeds outgoing Monaro MP John Barilaro, who announced his resignation from the NSW Nationals leadership and state parliament.
Mr Toole is the first deputy premier to hail from Bathurst in the position's 89-year history, and the first from the Central West since former Dubbo MP Troy Grant.
March 25, 2023
He's no longer the deputy premier, but Paul Toole can still call himself the Member for Bathurst. Mr Toole declared victory on Saturday night, March 25 after less than 20,000 votes had been counted, however, his strong performance made him untouchable. As of 9.30pm that evening, he had received 53.1 per cent of the first preference votes, while Cameron Shaw, his next closest competitor, had received just 16.8 per cent. The results mean a fourth consecutive term for Mr Toole.
May 4, 2023
Nationals MP Ben Franklin's fate hangs in the balance after infuriating his colleagues by considering a tilt at a powerful job in NSW state parliament that would disadvantage the coalition.
Premier Chris Minns is backing a bid to install Mr Franklin, a close friend, as upper house president. It's a move that would make it easier for Labor to pass legislation in the split chamber as the president does not vote on bills.
If Mr Franklin accepts the nomination for president and is elected, the Nationals executive could expel the rogue MP. Party leader Paul Toole described the situation as "distressing" and said taking the job would be a betrayal of the coalition.
"I think many people in the party would actually see that as a very concerning situation ... and it could be seen as disloyalty," Mr Toole told Sydney radio station 2GB on Thursday.
May 8, 2023 - 12 midday
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole could lose the leadership of the Nationals Party.
Reports of the party's frustrations with Mr Toole were swirling on Monday morning, with some members alleged to have accused him of lying to them regarding Nationals MP Ben Franklin's plans to nominate for president of the upper house.
May 8, 2023 - 4pm
Bathurst MP Paul Toole has lost his position as the leader of the NSW Nationals after a party room vote this afternoon. He has been replaced by Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders, who is reported to have won the vote 10-5.
