Predictions of when it will snow don't always come true but they did on Sunday, May 7. Starting with a light sprinkling late in the afternoon and continuing on into the night, the result gave Oberon residents some nice views on the next morning.
Campers at the Showground were thrilled to find that they had chosen a weekend when it actually snowed when it was predicted. Some of the comments were 'It's beautiful and we're going to stay an extra day', 'We came on the off-chance that there would be snow and we were not disappointed', and one for Deb at the VIC 'The staff at the Visitor Information Centre were very helpful and should be congratulated.'
The Oberon Review would like to thank the residents who answered the call for snow photos. We received so many that we couldn't use them all.
