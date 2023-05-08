Oberon Review
Oberon gets snow in May, so winter's on the way

By Peter Bowditch
Updated May 8 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 12:11pm
Predictions of when it will snow don't always come true but they did on Sunday, May 7. Starting with a light sprinkling late in the afternoon and continuing on into the night, the result gave Oberon residents some nice views on the next morning.

